New Titles at the Culpeper County Library

Non-Fiction
- Beaver Land: How One Weird Rodent Made America by Leila Philip
- Silent Spring Revolution: John F. Kennedy, Rachel Carson, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and the Great Environmental Awakening by Douglas Brinkley
- Have I Told You This Already?: Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember by Lauren Graham
- Personality and Power: Builders and Destroyers of Modern Europe by Ian Kershaw
- As Gods: A Moral History of the Genetic Age by Matthew Cobb
- Elderflora: A Modern History of Ancient Trees by Jared Farmer
- Portable Magic: A History of Books and their Readers by Emma Smith
- A Coastline is an Immeasurable Thing: A Memoir Across Three Continents by Mary-Alice Daniel
- What the Ear Hears (and Doesn’t): Inside the Extraordinary Everyday World of Frequency by Richard Mainwaring
- Breathe In Breath Out: Restore Your Health, Restore Your Mind, and Find Happiness Through Breathwork by Stuart Sandeman
Fiction
- The Lipstick Bureau by Michelle Gable
- Ms. Demeanor by Elinor Lipman
- The Book of Everlasting Things by Aanchal Malhotra
- Dark Waters Rising by Cassandra Clark
- Matrix by Lauren Groff
- Bryant & May: Peculiar London by Christopher Fowler
- In It to Win It by Sharon C. Cooper
- Three-Edged Sword by Jeff Lindsay
- Death by Smoothie by Laura Levine
- Judas 62 by Charles Cumming