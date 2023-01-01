 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Titles at the Culpeper County Library

Non-Fiction

  • Beaver Land: How One Weird Rodent Made America by Leila Philip
  • Silent Spring Revolution: John F. Kennedy, Rachel Carson, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and the Great Environmental Awakening by Douglas Brinkley
  • Have I Told You This Already?: Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember by Lauren Graham
  • Personality and Power: Builders and Destroyers of Modern Europe by Ian Kershaw
  • As Gods: A Moral History of the Genetic Age by Matthew Cobb
  • Elderflora: A Modern History of Ancient Trees by Jared Farmer
  • Portable Magic: A History of Books and their Readers by Emma Smith
  • A Coastline is an Immeasurable Thing: A Memoir Across Three Continents by Mary-Alice Daniel
  • What the Ear Hears (and Doesn’t): Inside the Extraordinary Everyday World of Frequency by Richard Mainwaring
  • Breathe In Breath Out: Restore Your Health, Restore Your Mind, and Find Happiness Through Breathwork by Stuart Sandeman

Fiction

  • The Lipstick Bureau by Michelle Gable
  • Ms. Demeanor by Elinor Lipman
  • The Book of Everlasting Things by Aanchal Malhotra
  • Dark Waters Rising by Cassandra Clark
  • Matrix by Lauren Groff
  • Bryant & May: Peculiar London by Christopher Fowler
  • In It to Win It by Sharon C. Cooper
  • Three-Edged Sword by Jeff Lindsay
  • Death by Smoothie by Laura Levine
  • Judas 62 by Charles Cumming
