Non-fiction
Permission to Speak: How to Change What Power Sounds Like, Starting with You by Samara Bay
Asking Better Questions of the Bible by Marty Solomon
Serving Herself: The Life and Times of Althea Gibson by Ashley Brown
Comet Madness: How the 1910 Return of Haley’s Comet (Almost) Destroyed Civilization by Richard J. Goodrich
Reading the Glass: A Captain’s View of Weather, Water, and Life on Ships by Elliot Rappaport
The American Way: A True Story of Nazi Escape, Superman, and Marilyn Monroe by Helene Stapinski and Bonnie Siegler
On Freedom Road: Bicycle Explorations and Reckonings on the Underground Railroad by David Goodrich
I Know Who You Are: How and Amateur DNA Sleuth Unmasked the Golden State Killer and Changed Crime Fighting Forever by Barbara Rae-Venter
8 Rules of Love: How to Find it, Keep it, and Let it Go by Jay Shelty
Nos Llamaron Enemigo (Spanish version of They Called Us Enemy) by George Takei
Fiction
Engaging Deception by Regina Jennings
Secretly Yours by Tessa Bailey
Tomb of Sand by Geetanjali Shree
The Rose and the Thistle by Laura Frantz
Vampire Weekend by Mike Chen
Scorched Grace by Margot Douaihy
Maame by Jessica George
Miss Newbury’s List by Megan Walker
A Hard Day for a Hangover by Darynda Jones
The Terraformers by Annalee Newitz
A Spell of Good Things by Ayobami Adebayo
Don’t Fear the Reaper by Stephen Graham Jones
The Spite House by Johnny Compton
The House of Eve by Sadeqa Johnson