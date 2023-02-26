Non-fiction

Permission to Speak: How to Change What Power Sounds Like, Starting with You by Samara Bay

Asking Better Questions of the Bible by Marty Solomon

Serving Herself: The Life and Times of Althea Gibson by Ashley Brown

Comet Madness: How the 1910 Return of Haley’s Comet (Almost) Destroyed Civilization by Richard J. Goodrich

Reading the Glass: A Captain’s View of Weather, Water, and Life on Ships by Elliot Rappaport

The American Way: A True Story of Nazi Escape, Superman, and Marilyn Monroe by Helene Stapinski and Bonnie Siegler

On Freedom Road: Bicycle Explorations and Reckonings on the Underground Railroad by David Goodrich

I Know Who You Are: How and Amateur DNA Sleuth Unmasked the Golden State Killer and Changed Crime Fighting Forever by Barbara Rae-Venter

8 Rules of Love: How to Find it, Keep it, and Let it Go by Jay Shelty

Nos Llamaron Enemigo (Spanish version of They Called Us Enemy) by George Takei

Fiction

Engaging Deception by Regina Jennings

Secretly Yours by Tessa Bailey

Tomb of Sand by Geetanjali Shree

The Rose and the Thistle by Laura Frantz

Vampire Weekend by Mike Chen

Scorched Grace by Margot Douaihy

Maame by Jessica George

Miss Newbury’s List by Megan Walker

A Hard Day for a Hangover by Darynda Jones

The Terraformers by Annalee Newitz

A Spell of Good Things by Ayobami Adebayo

Don’t Fear the Reaper by Stephen Graham Jones

The Spite House by Johnny Compton

The House of Eve by Sadeqa Johnson