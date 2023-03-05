Non-fiction
- Never Give an Inch by Mike Pompeo
- The Curse of the Marquis de Sade: A Notorious Scoundrel, a Mythical Manuscript, and the Biggest Scandal in Literary History by Joel Warner
- Always Faithful: A Story of the War in Afghanistan, the Fall of Kabul, and the Unshakable Bond Between a Marine and an Interpreter by Major Tom Scheman and Zainullah Zaki
- Tenacious Beasts: Wildlife Recoveries That Change How We Think about Animals by Christopher J. Preston
- The Milky Way Smells of Rum and Raspberries… and Other Amazing Cosmic Facts by Dr. Jillian Scudder
- The Great Displacement: Climate Change and the Next American Migration by Jake Bittle
- Shielded: How the Police Became Untouchable by Joanna Schwartz
- Rick Steves Italy by Rick Steves
- What Color is Your Parachute: Your Guide to a Lifetime of Meaningful Work and Career Success by Richard N. Boles
- Birnbaum’s Walt Disney World: The Official Vacation Guide 2023 by Birnbaum Guides
Fiction
- A Spell of Good Things by Ayobami Adebayo
- Don’t Fear the Reaper by Stephen Graham Jones
- The Spite House by Johnny Compton
- The House of Eve by Sadeqa Johnson
- Of Mushrooms and Matrimony by Amy Patricia Meade
- The Sanctuary by Katrine Engberg
- A Killing of Innocents by Deborah Crombie
- Hungry Ghosts by Kevin Jared Hosein
- The Last Kingdom by Steve Berry
- It’s One of Us by J.T. Ellison