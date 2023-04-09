Non-fiction
- Gentleman Bandit: The True Story of Black Bart, The Old West’s Most Infamous Stagecoach Robber by John Boessenkecker
- Still Life with Bones: Genocide, Forensics, and What Remains by Alexa Hagerty
- The Other Family Doctor: A Veterinarian Explores What Animals Can Teach Us About Love, Life, and Mortality by Karen Fine
- I Am Ace: Advice on Living Your Best Asexual Life by Cody Daigle-Orians
- The Teachers: A Year Inside America’s Most Vulnerable, Important Profession by Alexandra Robbins
- Crooked: The Roaring ‘20s Tale of a Corrupt Attorney General, a Crusading Senator, and the Birth of the American Political Scandal by Nathan Masters
- Safe All Along: Trading Our Fears and Anxieties for God’s Unshakable Peace by Katie Davis Majors
- Humanly Possible: Seven Hundred Years of Humanist Freethinking, Inquiry, and Hope by Sarah Bakewell
- Embroidered Crochet by Anna Nikipirowicz
- African Myth Legends by edited by J.K. Jackson
Fiction
- Death of a Dancing Queen: A Billie Levine novel by Kimberly G. Giarratano
- Hang the Moon by Jeannette Walls
- Hiss and Tell by Rita Mae Brown and Sneaky Pie Brown
- Her Deadly Game by Robert Dugoni
- Loyalty by Lisa Scottoline
- Lone Women by Victor Lavalle
- Infinity Gate by M.R. Carey
- Murder Visits a French Village by Susan C. Shea
- The Maid of Ballymacool by Jennifer Deibel
- The Neighbor Favor by Kristina Forest