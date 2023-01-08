New Titles at the Culpeper County Library

Non-Fiction
The Amazing Baby Name Book: A (Possibly) Helpful and Slightly Amusing Guide from A to Z by Amy Ephron, Maia Wapnick, and Anna Ephron Harari
Does Scripture Speak for Itself?: The Museum of the Bible and the Politics of Interpretation by Jill Hicks-Keeton and Cavan Concannon
Body Aware: Rediscover Your Mind-Body Connection, Stop Feeling Stuck, and Improve Your Mental Health with Simple Movement Practices by Erica Hornthal
Effortless Eggless Baking: 100 Easy & Creative Recipes for Baking without Eggs by Mimi Council
When Children Come Out: A Guide for Christian Parents by Mark Yarhouse and Olya Zaporozhets
Parasites: The Inside Story by Scott L. Gardner, Judy Diamond, and Gabor Racz
The Defense Lawyer: The Barry Slotnick Story by James Patterson and Benjamin Wallace
Better Beekeeping: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Stronger Colonies and Healthier, More Productive Bees by Kim Flottum
Satisfying Stitches: Learn Simple Embroidery Techniques and Embrace the Joys of Stitching by Hand by Hope Brasfield
Americana Soul: Homes Designed with Love, Comfort, and Intention by Luke Caldwell
Fiction
Among Wolves by Erica Blaque
City of Fortune by Victoria Thompson
The Key to My Heart by Lia Louis
The Den by Cara Reinard
The Widow by Kaira Rouda
The Zero Night by Brian Freeman
Sleep No More by Jayne Ann Krentz
The Villa by Rachel Hawkins
Code 6 by James Grippando
Token by Beverley Kendall