New Titles at the Culpeper County Library

Non-Fiction

The Amazing Baby Name Book: A (Possibly) Helpful and Slightly Amusing Guide from A to Z by Amy Ephron, Maia Wapnick, and Anna Ephron Harari

Does Scripture Speak for Itself?: The Museum of the Bible and the Politics of Interpretation by Jill Hicks-Keeton and Cavan Concannon

Body Aware: Rediscover Your Mind-Body Connection, Stop Feeling Stuck, and Improve Your Mental Health with Simple Movement Practices by Erica Hornthal

Effortless Eggless Baking: 100 Easy & Creative Recipes for Baking without Eggs by Mimi Council

When Children Come Out: A Guide for Christian Parents by Mark Yarhouse and Olya Zaporozhets

Parasites: The Inside Story by Scott L. Gardner, Judy Diamond, and Gabor Racz

The Defense Lawyer: The Barry Slotnick Story by James Patterson and Benjamin Wallace

Better Beekeeping: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Stronger Colonies and Healthier, More Productive Bees by Kim Flottum

Satisfying Stitches: Learn Simple Embroidery Techniques and Embrace the Joys of Stitching by Hand by Hope Brasfield

Americana Soul: Homes Designed with Love, Comfort, and Intention by Luke Caldwell

Fiction

Among Wolves by Erica Blaque

City of Fortune by Victoria Thompson

The Key to My Heart by Lia Louis

The Den by Cara Reinard

The Widow by Kaira Rouda

The Zero Night by Brian Freeman

Sleep No More by Jayne Ann Krentz

The Villa by Rachel Hawkins

Code 6 by James Grippando

Token by Beverley Kendall