 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Titles at the Culpeper County Library

  • 0

Non-Fiction

The Amazing Baby Name Book: A (Possibly) Helpful and Slightly Amusing Guide from A to Z by Amy Ephron, Maia Wapnick, and Anna Ephron Harari

Does Scripture Speak for Itself?: The Museum of the Bible and the Politics of Interpretation by Jill Hicks-Keeton and Cavan Concannon

Body Aware: Rediscover Your Mind-Body Connection, Stop Feeling Stuck, and Improve Your Mental Health with Simple Movement Practices by Erica Hornthal

Effortless Eggless Baking: 100 Easy & Creative Recipes for Baking without Eggs by Mimi Council

When Children Come Out: A Guide for Christian Parents by Mark Yarhouse and Olya Zaporozhets

Parasites: The Inside Story by Scott L. Gardner, Judy Diamond, and Gabor Racz

People are also reading…

The Defense Lawyer: The Barry Slotnick Story by James Patterson and Benjamin Wallace

Better Beekeeping: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Stronger Colonies and Healthier, More Productive Bees by Kim Flottum

Satisfying Stitches: Learn Simple Embroidery Techniques and Embrace the Joys of Stitching by Hand by Hope Brasfield

Americana Soul: Homes Designed with Love, Comfort, and Intention by Luke Caldwell

Fiction

Among Wolves by Erica Blaque

City of Fortune by Victoria Thompson

The Key to My Heart by Lia Louis

The Den by Cara Reinard

The Widow by Kaira Rouda

The Zero Night by Brian Freeman

Sleep No More by Jayne Ann Krentz

The Villa by Rachel Hawkins

Code 6 by James Grippando

Token by Beverley Kendall

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 31, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2023 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2023, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday) Last ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Avatar: The Way of Water‘ swims past ’Top Gun: Maverick’ at global box office

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert