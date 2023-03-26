Non-fiction
Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Gold, Sweat, and Tears by Michael Schulman
Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire and the Redstone Family Legacy by James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams
The Read Aloud Factor: How to Create the Habit that Boosts Your Baby’s Brain by Rekha S. Rajan
The House of Dudley: A New History of Tudor England by Joanne Paul
The Lionkeeper of Algiers: How an American Captive Rose to Power in Barbary and Saved his Homeland from War by Des Ekin
In Whose Ruins: Power, Possession, and the Landscapes of American Empire by Alicia Puglionesi
Antarctica: A History in 100 Objects by Jean de Pomereu and Daniella McCahey
12 Weeks or a Sharper You: Build a Better Brain at Any Age by Sanjay Gupta
Strong like Water: Finding the Freedom, Safety, and Compassion to Move though Hard Things—and Experience True Flourishing by Aundi Kolber
Project Solomon by Jodi Stuber and Jennifer Marshall Bleakley
Fiction
All that is Mine I Carry with Me by William Landay
Quantum Radio by A.G. Riddle
The Twisted Dead by Darcy Coates
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
The Ambassador by Peter Colt
The Dead Will Rise by Chris Nickson
Sentenced to Death by Betty Hechtman
What Meets the Eye by Alex Kenna
Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
All the Queen’s Spies by Oliver Clements