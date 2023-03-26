Non-fiction

Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Gold, Sweat, and Tears by Michael Schulman

Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire and the Redstone Family Legacy by James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams

The Read Aloud Factor: How to Create the Habit that Boosts Your Baby’s Brain by Rekha S. Rajan

The House of Dudley: A New History of Tudor England by Joanne Paul

The Lionkeeper of Algiers: How an American Captive Rose to Power in Barbary and Saved his Homeland from War by Des Ekin

In Whose Ruins: Power, Possession, and the Landscapes of American Empire by Alicia Puglionesi

Antarctica: A History in 100 Objects by Jean de Pomereu and Daniella McCahey

12 Weeks or a Sharper You: Build a Better Brain at Any Age by Sanjay Gupta

Strong like Water: Finding the Freedom, Safety, and Compassion to Move though Hard Things—and Experience True Flourishing by Aundi Kolber

Project Solomon by Jodi Stuber and Jennifer Marshall Bleakley

Fiction

All that is Mine I Carry with Me by William Landay

Quantum Radio by A.G. Riddle

The Twisted Dead by Darcy Coates

The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

The Ambassador by Peter Colt

The Dead Will Rise by Chris Nickson

Sentenced to Death by Betty Hechtman

What Meets the Eye by Alex Kenna

Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano

All the Queen’s Spies by Oliver Clements