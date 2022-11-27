New Titles at the Culpeper County Library

Non-Fiction
- Freedom’s Dominion: a Saga of White Resistance to Federal Power by Jefferson Cowie
- The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times by Michelle Obama
- Wild New World: the Epic Story of Animals & People in America by Dan Flores
- Deliberate Cruelty: Truman Capote, the Millionaire’s Wife, and the Murder of the Century by Roseanne Montillo
- Con Artist: the Life and Crimes of the World’s Greatest Art Forger by Tony Tetro and Giampiero Ambrosi
- Control: the Dark History and Troubling Present of Eugenics by Adam Rutherford
- Himalaya: Exploring the Roof of the World by John Keay
- The Ruin of All Witches: Life and Death in the New World by Malcolm Gaskill
- The Island of Extraordinary Captives: a Painter, a Poet, and Heiress, and a Spy in a World War II British Internment Camp by Simon Parkin
- Tutankhamun’s Trumpet: Ancient Egypt in 100 Objects from the Boy King’s Tomb by Toby Wilkinson
Fiction
- The Choice by Nora Roberts
- The Twist of a Knife by Anthony Horowitz
- Dawnlands by Philippa Gregory
- The Devil’s Blaze by Robert J. Harris
- Eyes Turned Skyward by Alena Dillion
- Blood Moon by Heather Graham and Jon Land
- Wayward by Chuck Wendig
- The Serpent in Heaven by Charlaine Harris
- Flight Risk by Cherie Priest