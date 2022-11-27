 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Titles at the Culpeper County Library

  • 0

Non-Fiction

  • Freedom’s Dominion: a Saga of White Resistance to Federal Power by Jefferson Cowie
  • The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times by Michelle Obama
  • Wild New World: the Epic Story of Animals & People in America by Dan Flores
  • Deliberate Cruelty: Truman Capote, the Millionaire’s Wife, and the Murder of the Century by Roseanne Montillo
  • Con Artist: the Life and Crimes of the World’s Greatest Art Forger by Tony Tetro and Giampiero Ambrosi
  • Control: the Dark History and Troubling Present of Eugenics by Adam Rutherford
  • Himalaya: Exploring the Roof of the World by John Keay
  • The Ruin of All Witches: Life and Death in the New World by Malcolm Gaskill
  • The Island of Extraordinary Captives: a Painter, a Poet, and Heiress, and a Spy in a World War II British Internment Camp by Simon Parkin
  • Tutankhamun’s Trumpet: Ancient Egypt in 100 Objects from the Boy King’s Tomb by Toby Wilkinson

People are also reading…

Fiction

  • The Choice by Nora Roberts
  • The Twist of a Knife by Anthony Horowitz
  • Dawnlands by Philippa Gregory
  • The Devil’s Blaze by Robert J. Harris
  • Eyes Turned Skyward by Alena Dillion
  • Blood Moon by Heather Graham and Jon Land
  • Wayward by Chuck Wendig
  • The Serpent in Heaven by Charlaine Harris
  • Flight Risk by Cherie Priest
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This North Texas author is shining a light on Desi authors from around the globe

This North Texas author is shining a light on Desi authors from around the globe

Jenny Bhatt was born in Gujarat, India, grew up in Bombay, and has lived and worked around the globe. But for the past several years, she has made her home in the Dallas area and established an international reputation as a writer, translator, literary critic, podcaster and instructor. “I knew I wanted to be a writer after I won a children’s short story contest in India at age 10,” Bhatt said ...

10 tips for discussion at your book club, especially if you didn't like the book

10 tips for discussion at your book club, especially if you didn't like the book

Even for Twitter, this was shocking. An author was invited to a book club to talk about her new novel. At the meeting, one of the members spoke up to note how vehemently she had disliked the book. "When invited to a book club I don't expect only positive feedback," the author tweeted, "but hearing 'I hated your book. HATED it. It was full of stupid characters doing stupid things. I only read ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Artists who have changed offensive song lyrics: Lizzo, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert