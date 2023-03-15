Non-fiction
Lapidarium: The Secret Lives of Stones by Hettie Judah
Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock by Jenny Odell
Walking with Gorillas: The Journey of an African Wildlife Vet by Dr. Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka
The Book of Animal Secrets: Nature’s Lessons for a Long and Happy Life by David B. Agus, MD with Kristin Loberg
The Angel Makers: Arsenic, a Midwife, and Modern History’s Most Astonishing Murder Ring by Patti McCracken
The Hard Road Out: One Woman’s Escape from North Korea by Jihyun Park and She-Lynn Chai
The Peacemaker: Ronald Reagan, the Cold War, and the World on the Brink by William Inboden
Wanderlust: An Eccentric Explorer, an Epic Journey, a Lost Age by Reid Mitenbuler
People are also reading…
The Rust Programming Language by Steve Kalbnik and Carol Nichols
We Should Not be Friends: The Story of a Friendship by Will Schwalbe
Fiction
The Angel Maker by Alex North
The Woman Who Climbed Trees by Smriti Ravindra
1794: The City Between the Bridges by Niklas Natt Och Dag
Death of a Traitor by M.C. Beaton
Bookworm by Robin Yeatman
The Magician’s Daughter by H. G Parry
The Blackhouse by Carole Johnson
What Have We Done by Alex Finlay
Weyward by Emilia Hart
The Ambassador by Peter Colt