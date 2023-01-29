 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Titles at the Culpeper County Library

Non-Fiction

  • Northeaster: A Story of Courage and Survival in the Blizzard of 1952 by Cathie Pelletier
  • Rails-Trails, Mid-Atlantic: The Definitive Guide to Multiuse Trails in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C. by Wilderness Press
  • Hike Virginia, South of US 60: 51 Hikes from the Cumberland Gap to the Atlantic Coast by Leonard M. Adkins
  • Queens and Prophets: How Arabian Noblewomen and Holy Men Shaped Paganism, Christianity and Islam by Emran Iqbal El-Badawi
  • The Edge of the Plain: How Borders Make and Break Our World by James Crawford
  • The Matter of Everything: How Curiosity, Physics and Improbable Experiments Changed the World by Suzie Sheey
  • ‘You Just Need to Lose Weight’ and 19 Other Myths about Fat People by Aubrey Gordon
  • Flora Macdonald: ‘Pretty Young Rebel’: Her Life and Story, Flora Fraser
  • The Half Known Life: In Search of Paradise by Pico Iyer
  • All-Year-Round Knitting for Little Sweethearts: 68 Patterns for Everyday, Parties, and Special Times by Hanne Andreassen Hjelmas and Torunn Steinsland

Fiction

  • The House of Wolves by James Patterson and Mike Lupica
  • The Killing God by Stephen R. Donaldson
  • Hard to Break by Michael Ledwidge
  • Small World by Laura Zigman
  • City Under One Roof by Iris Yamashita
  • You Must Remember This by Kat Rosefield
  • The Dream Builders by Oindrila Mukherjee
  • From Divergent Suns by Sam Peters
  • The Night Travelers by Armando Lucas Correa
  • Hidden in the Pines by Victoria Houston
