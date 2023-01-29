New Titles at the Culpeper County Library

Non-Fiction
- Northeaster: A Story of Courage and Survival in the Blizzard of 1952 by Cathie Pelletier
- Rails-Trails, Mid-Atlantic: The Definitive Guide to Multiuse Trails in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C. by Wilderness Press
- Hike Virginia, South of US 60: 51 Hikes from the Cumberland Gap to the Atlantic Coast by Leonard M. Adkins
- Queens and Prophets: How Arabian Noblewomen and Holy Men Shaped Paganism, Christianity and Islam by Emran Iqbal El-Badawi
- The Edge of the Plain: How Borders Make and Break Our World by James Crawford
- The Matter of Everything: How Curiosity, Physics and Improbable Experiments Changed the World by Suzie Sheey
- ‘You Just Need to Lose Weight’ and 19 Other Myths about Fat People by Aubrey Gordon
- Flora Macdonald: ‘Pretty Young Rebel’: Her Life and Story, Flora Fraser
- The Half Known Life: In Search of Paradise by Pico Iyer
- All-Year-Round Knitting for Little Sweethearts: 68 Patterns for Everyday, Parties, and Special Times by Hanne Andreassen Hjelmas and Torunn Steinsland
Fiction
- The House of Wolves by James Patterson and Mike Lupica
- The Killing God by Stephen R. Donaldson
- Hard to Break by Michael Ledwidge
- Small World by Laura Zigman
- City Under One Roof by Iris Yamashita
- You Must Remember This by Kat Rosefield
- The Dream Builders by Oindrila Mukherjee
- From Divergent Suns by Sam Peters
- The Night Travelers by Armando Lucas Correa
- Hidden in the Pines by Victoria Houston