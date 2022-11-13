New titles at the Culpeper County Library

Non-Fiction
Killing the Legends: the Lethal Danger of Celebrity by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
The Grimkes: the Legacy of Slavery in an American Family by Kerri K. Greenidge
The Fight of Our Lives: My Time with Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s Battle for Democracy, and What It Means for the World by Iuliia Mendel
Simple Pasta by Odette Williams
The Power of Plus: Inside Fashion’s Size-Inclusivity Revolution by Gianluca Russo
The Long Alliance: the Imperfect Union of Joe Biden and Barack Obama by Gabriel Debenedetti
Nothing But the Night: Leopold & Loeb and the Truth Behind the Murder that Rocked 1920’s America by Greg King and Penny Wilson
On Repentance and Repair: Making Amends in an Unapologetic World by Danya Ruttenberg
Servants of the Damned: Giant Law Firms, Donald Trump, and the Corruption of Justice by David Enrich
A Lovely Girl: the Tragedy of Olga Duncan and the Trial of One of California’s Most Notorious Killers by Deborah Hold Larkin
Fiction
Voice of Fear by Heather Graham
Rattle of Bones by Douglas Skelton
No Strangers Here by Carlene O’Connor
Desert Star by Michael Connelly
Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six by Lisa Unger
Sea Wolves by Jack DuBrul
Last Party by Clare Macintosh
Peril in Paris by Rhys Bowen
Blackwater Falls by Ausma Z. Khan
Now is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson