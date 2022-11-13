 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New titles at the Culpeper County Library

Non-Fiction

Killing the Legends: the Lethal Danger of Celebrity by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

The Grimkes: the Legacy of Slavery in an American Family by Kerri K. Greenidge

The Fight of Our Lives: My Time with Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s Battle for Democracy, and What It Means for the World by Iuliia Mendel

Simple Pasta by Odette Williams

The Power of Plus: Inside Fashion’s Size-Inclusivity Revolution by Gianluca Russo

The Long Alliance: the Imperfect Union of Joe Biden and Barack Obama by Gabriel Debenedetti

Nothing But the Night: Leopold & Loeb and the Truth Behind the Murder that Rocked 1920’s America by Greg King and Penny Wilson

On Repentance and Repair: Making Amends in an Unapologetic World by Danya Ruttenberg

Servants of the Damned: Giant Law Firms, Donald Trump, and the Corruption of Justice by David Enrich

A Lovely Girl: the Tragedy of Olga Duncan and the Trial of One of California’s Most Notorious Killers by Deborah Hold Larkin

Fiction

Voice of Fear by Heather Graham

Rattle of Bones by Douglas Skelton

No Strangers Here by Carlene O’Connor

Desert Star by Michael Connelly

Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six by Lisa Unger

Sea Wolves by Jack DuBrul

Last Party by Clare Macintosh

Peril in Paris by Rhys Bowen

Blackwater Falls by Ausma Z. Khan

Now is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson

