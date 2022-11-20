New Titles at the Culpeper County Library

Non-Fiction

Waxing On: the Karate Kid and Me by Ralph Macchio

The Watchmakers: Story of Brotherhood, Survival and Hope Amid the Holocaust by Henry Lenga and Scott Lenga

My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy by Clint Hill and Lisa McCubbin Hill

How Civil Wars Start and How to Stop Them by Barbara F. Walter

Path Lit By Lightning: the Life of Jim Thorpe by David Maraniss

Madly, Deeply: the Diaries of Alan Rickman by Alan Rickman

Good Boundaries & Goodbyes: Loving Others Without Losing the Best of Who You Are by Lysa TerKeurst

Playing Under the Piano: from Downton to Darkest Peru by Hugh Bonneville

The Burnout Challenge: Managing People’s Relationships with Their Jobs by Christina Maslach and Michael P. Leiter

Sundays with Sophie: Flay Family Recipes for Any Day of the Week by Bobby Flay and Emily Timberlake

Fiction

Shutter by Ramona Emerson

Cradles of the Reich by Jennifer Coburn

Notorious Sorcerer by Davinia Evans

Lost Metal by Brandon Sanderson

Passenger by Cormac McCarthy

Bleeding Heart Yard by Elly Griffiths

A Wish for Winter by Viola Shipman

A Dark and Snowy Night by Sally Goldenbaum

The Lindbergh Nanny by Maria Fredericks

Mystic Wind by James Barretto