 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Titles at the Culpeper County Library

  • 0

Non-Fiction

Waxing On: the Karate Kid and Me by Ralph Macchio

The Watchmakers: Story of Brotherhood, Survival and Hope Amid the Holocaust by Henry Lenga and Scott Lenga

My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy by Clint Hill and Lisa McCubbin Hill

How Civil Wars Start and How to Stop Them by Barbara F. Walter

Path Lit By Lightning: the Life of Jim Thorpe by David Maraniss

Madly, Deeply: the Diaries of Alan Rickman by Alan Rickman

Good Boundaries & Goodbyes: Loving Others Without Losing the Best of Who You Are by Lysa TerKeurst

Playing Under the Piano: from Downton to Darkest Peru by Hugh Bonneville

The Burnout Challenge: Managing People’s Relationships with Their Jobs by Christina Maslach and Michael P. Leiter

People are also reading…

Sundays with Sophie: Flay Family Recipes for Any Day of the Week by Bobby Flay and Emily Timberlake

Fiction

Shutter by Ramona Emerson

Cradles of the Reich by Jennifer Coburn

Notorious Sorcerer by Davinia Evans

Lost Metal by Brandon Sanderson

Passenger by Cormac McCarthy

Bleeding Heart Yard by Elly Griffiths

A Wish for Winter by Viola Shipman

A Dark and Snowy Night by Sally Goldenbaum

The Lindbergh Nanny by Maria Fredericks

Mystic Wind by James Barretto

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Aaron Carter memoir delayed amid pushback from singer's publicist and Hilary Duff

Aaron Carter memoir delayed amid pushback from singer's publicist and Hilary Duff

LOS ANGELES — A book publisher has delayed the release of Aaron Carter's posthumous memoir amid pushback from the late musician's publicist and his ex-girlfriend, Hilary Duff. An attorney representing imprint Ballast Books and memoir author Andy Symonds announced Saturday that his clients have decided "out of respect for the Carter family" to indefinitely postpone the publication of "Aaron ...

Review: 'Bigger Than Bravery,' edited by Valerie Boyd

Review: 'Bigger Than Bravery,' edited by Valerie Boyd

NONFICTION: A vivid and varied collection of short essays and poems by notable Black writers. "Bigger Than Bravery: Black Resilience and Reclamation in a Time of Pandemic," edited by Valerie Boyd; Lookout Books (227 pages, $18.95) ——— The anthology "Bigger Than Bravery: Black Resilience and Reclamation in a Time of Pandemic" begins with an introduction by Valerie Boyd called "Profit and Loss," ...

Review: 'Still True,' by Maggie Ginsberg

Review: 'Still True,' by Maggie Ginsberg

Don't Miss When does a secret become a lie? And are all lies wrong? Minnesota native Maggie Ginsberg — now a resident of Madison, Wisconsin — deftly explores these questions in her engaging debut novel, "Still True." Set in the small town of Anthem, Wisconsin, the story follows the lives of two couples — middle-aged Lib and her husband, Jack, who have lived in Anthem their entire lives, and ...

Aaron Carter’s manager ‘pleased’ at suspension of memoir’s publication

Aaron Carter’s manager ‘pleased’ at suspension of memoir’s publication

The late Aaron Carter’s manager welcomed a publisher’s decision to put the release of the singer and actor’s memoir on hold. Fans — and Carter’s ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff — had voiced outrage over the prospect of seeing “Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life” published in the wake of his Nov. 5. death. “We are very pleased to hear that (the) memoir has been postponed,” ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Streamed & Screened: Interviews with the stars and creator of HULU's new 'Fleishman is in Trouble'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert