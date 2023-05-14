Non-fiction
- The Cat’s Meow: How Cats Evolved from the Savanna to Your Sofa by Jonathan B. Losos
- Chinese Myths and Legends by edited by J.K. Jackson
- Winnie and Nelson: Portrait of a Marriage by Jonny Steinberg
- Awakening Your Psychic Ability: A Practical Guide to Develop Your Intuition, Demystify the Spiritual World, and Open Your Psychic Senses by Lisa Campion
- Grand Delusion: The Rise and Fall of American Ambition in the Middle East by Steven Simon
- The National Parks Scavenger Hunt: A Family-Friendly Way to Explore All 63 Parks by Stacy Torino
- Quilt Your Own Adventure: Modern Quilt Blocks and Layouts by Amanda Carye
- The School of Hard Talks: How to Have Real Conversation with Your (Almost Grown) Kids by Dr. Emily Kline
- America the Beautiful?: One Woman in a Borrowed Prius on the Road Most Traveled by Blythe Roberson
- Y’all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen by Miranda Lambert with Holly Gleason
Fiction
- Fifth Avenue Glamour Girl by Renee Rosen
- The Words We Lost by Nicole Deese
- Without Saying Goodbye by Laura Jarratt
- The Body by the Sea by Jean-Luc Bannalec
- The Last Word by Taylor Adams
- Murder on Bedford Street by Victoria Thompson
- On Lavender Tides by Travis M. Riddle
- Trial of the Sun Queen by Nisha J. Tuli
- Old Babes in the Woods by Margaret Atwood
- The Wedding Planner by Danielle Steel