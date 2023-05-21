Non-fiction
- Pete Hill: Back Baseball’s First Superstar by Bob Luke
- Red Memory: The Afterlives of China’s Cultural Revolution by Tania Branigan
- Walking with Sam: A Father, A Son, and Five Hundred Miles Across Spain by Andrew McCarthy
- Who Cares: The Hidden Crisis of Caregiving and How We Solve It by Emily Kenway
- Sleeping Beauties: The Mystery of Dormant Innovations in Nature and Culture by Andreas Wagner
- Where Should We Camp Next? National Parks: The Best Campgrounds and Unique Outdoor Accommodations In and Around National Parks, Seashores, Monuments, and More by Stephanie and Jeremy Puglisi
- The Wisdom of Morrie: Living and Aging Creatively and Joyfully by Morrie Schwartz
- Unbroken Chains: The Hidden Role of Human Trafficking in the American Economy by Melissa Hope Ditmore
- Lost at Sea: Eddie Rickenbacker’s Twenty-Four Days Adrift on the Pacific—A World War II Tale of Courage and Faith by John Wukovits
- Edison’s Ghosts: The Untold Weirdness of History’s Greatest Geniuses by Katie Spalding
Fiction
- Cinnamon Twisted by Ginger Bolton
- Death of a Bookseller by Alice Slater
- Zora Books her Happily Ever After by Taj McCoy
- We are a Haunting by Tyriek White
- The Partisan by Patrick Worrall
- Atalanta by Jennifer Saint
- Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
- The Gifts by Liz Hyder
- Nonna Maria and the Case of the Stolen Necklace by Lorenzo Carcaterra
- The Secret Book of Flora Lea by Patti Callahan Henry