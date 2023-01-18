Orange County libraries eliminate, forgive fines for overdue materials

The Orange County Library Board of Trustees has voted to eliminate late fines for overdue materials.

In addition, all existing overdue fines from library accounts have been forgiven, effective Jan. 1, according to a release on Tuesday from Orange County.

The Orange County Public Library system has three branches—the main branch in the Town of Orange as well as libraries in the Town of Gordonsville and in Wilderness.

What the change means for library card holders is that there will be no more fines for late materials, except Wi-Fi hotspots and all existing fines are erased. Existing charges for lost and damaged materials will remain on customer accounts.

The new policy will continue to support wireless hotspots (which carry a 14-day checkout period) to be subject to a late fine of $1 per day. An overdue book or media item should be returned within a reasonable amount of time, according to the release.

Orange County Public Library items kept longer than 30 days past the due date will block a customer’s account from additional check outs. The library will continue to charge a lost fee for items which have not been returned by 60 days past their due date.

The library board, in the release, said they are eliminating fines to put the community first.

“We believe in providing equal access to knowledge and information to all. This means actively working to eliminate barriers to access and to encourage community-wide use of the Library’s vital materials, resources, programs, and services,” the release stated. “The decision to eliminate fines reinforces the role of the library as the community’s source of materials they need to pursue their goals or interests, whether it is for entertainment, research, or professional growth.”

The new policy, in addition, advances equity, the release stated.

“Late fines, no matter how small, are a very real and significant burden for many individuals, children, and families. Library fines worsen existing inequities that disproportionately affect lower socioeconomic households. This barrier can discourage some people who need the library the most from using our resources,” the release stated.

Finally, the Orange Library Board is eliminating fines to improve literacy.

“Early literacy skills are crucial to school readiness, so it is important that parents and caregivers from all income levels in our community have access to materials they can use daily in the home to practice reading, singing, talking, writing, and playing with their children,” according to the release. “We are thrilled when we see families checking out a stack of books, and families should be encouraged to do so, rather than be fearful of the late fines that might accrue.”

Questions? Contact Orange County Public Library Director Katie Hill at 540/672-3811 or khill@orangecountyva.gov.