As spring launches a new season of Major League Baseball, in swings a new book about baseball history and race in the early 1900s in America, following in the steps of a pioneering Hall of Fame player from Culpeper.

“Pete Hill: Black Baseball’s First Superstar,” by Bob Luke, published this year by McFarland & Co., Jefferson, North Carolina, is a definitive account of the lesser-known founding Negro League player’s rise to success and outstanding ability as a forerunner in the sport. It is the first biography of John Preston “Pete” Hill (1882-1951).

The book traces the challenges Hill, as a Black player, faced traveling coast to coast and in Cuba at a time of Jim Crow and unequal rights.

“Hill and all Negro league players experienced racism on a daily basis,” the author said in an email. “Barred from the majors until 1947, they were more often than not denied service or forced to occupy segregated areas at white owned and operated gas stations, ball parks, hotels, railroads, restaurants, movie theaters and the like.”

Luke, of Maryland, documents Black baseball history in the context of national events, such as race conflicts and riots, the Spanish flu, World War I and the birth of the NAACP. The book is packed with baseball facts and is well-researched, containing photos and pages of sourced footnotes.

Luke said he enjoyed doing the research for the book. He said he met many interesting people, such as the ballplayer’s great-nephew Ron Hill, who has carried the torch of making his uncle’s baseball accomplishments known.

“I think it’s a great book to recognize the accomplishments of Pete Hill,” Ron Hill said in a message.

Gary Ashwill, founder Seamheads Negro Leagues Database, joined Ron Hill in making important contributions to the new book, the author said.

“Digitized newspaper data bases allowed me access to hundreds of articles from the comfort of my home as COVID-19 was in full force,” Luke stated.

Pete Hill, a professional baseball forerunner, was one of the greatest outfielders of all time, Black or white, according to Luke, author of six books about baseball and race in America.

“Hill was the first Black player who excelled in all facets of the game,” Luke said in the email. “He hit the long ball with regularity. He could lay down a bunt and beat it out. No stranger to circus catches in the outfield; he had a rifle for an arm allowing him to throw out runners who tarried a bit on the base paths.

“He was fast, once being timed in 14 seconds to round the bases. Other players might have been better than Hill in one or two skills, but no other Black player, at the time, had the package of skills that Hill had," he continued.

“Virginia-born Hill played for and managed professional Black teams in Cuba, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Florida, California and many other cities and states during off-season barnstorming games,” according to the new book; his career spanned 1900-1925.

“Many contemporaries and historians have compared Hill to Ty Cobb, whose career overlapped most of Hill’s and spanned 24 years, 1905-1928.”

Culpeper County has embraced the ballplayer as a native son, last year unveiling a portrait of Hill in the circuit courtroom. It was the first image of a Black person to ever grace the local halls of justice through a project organized by Reva historian Zann Nelson, with support from Ron Hill, the judiciary, attorneys, family and others.

Nelson established Culpeper’s connection to Hill through her extensive research that appeared in a series of 2009 articles in the Culpeper Star-Exponent. She applauded the new book on the baseball great.

“In a perfect world this is exactly how it works—someone or several folks bring an untold story to light always with documentation and like the pebble in the water it feeds important ripples,” Nelson said in a recent message. “Pete Hill is a legend extraordinary and a role model for all.”

The future pro ballplayer left, with his family as a child, the rural enclave of formerly enslaved individuals, at Buena, north of Rapidan, for Philadelphia.

Hill and his brothers “spent their formative years on the side of Cedar Mountain in ‘upper’ Buena where little of note had happened until Aug. 9, 1862,” Luke wrote of the Civil War Battle of Cedar Mountain on blistering summer day.

The book includes an account of the battle, considered a Confederate victory, where Culpeper native son Gen. A.P. Hill famously arrived as backup. The Rebel general's remains were recently reinterred at a final resting place with his family in the Town of Culpeper's Fairview Cemetery.

Pete Hill’s ancestors were mostly likely enslaved as children, according to Nelson’s research.

By 1889, Hill’s mother, “Lizzie found herself the struggling single mother of three growing boys in an area holding out little promise … she gathered up her three sons, courage and belongings to join the growing exodus of Blacks boarding northbound trains," according to the new book.

The family’s new home was in Allegheny County, east of Pittsburgh, Luke wrote: “Little is known about how Lizzie supported her family until 1893 when she married John T. Reynolds, 33, a barber, with who she lived in a rented house at 7221 Susquehanna St. in the Homewood section of town.”

Pete Hill completed the seventh grade by around 1895, found jobs as a day laborer and played ball in neighborhood sandlots.

“By 1898-99, Pete had established himself as a phenom on the Steel City’s sandlots with his bat, glove and arm. How and when he got his start in Black baseball are also matters of conjecture,” the book states.

Luke, in the email, said he didn’t know of any other baseball greats from Buena area, but that the South spawned many Negro Leaguers. Among the better known were Rube Foster, Willie Wells and Biz Mackey (Texas), Cool Papa Bell (Mississippi), Satchell Paige (Alabama), John Henry Lloyd (Florida) and James Taylor (South Carolina). With one exception (Roy Campanella) the 1938 Baltimore Elite Giants consisted of all southern born players, Luke said.

As for Hill’s official start in the game, “Several accounts, including one on the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Pete Hill page, cite the Pittsburgh Keystones as his first team,” according to the new book.

The Afro-American, a Baltimore-based Black weekly, credited Hill with breaking in with the Keystones in 1896 at third base, at the age of 13, Luke wrote. Afro sports editor gives the year as 1898.

Other speculate Hill debuted in 1901 with the Golden Slides, or the Barned Colored Americans, a Pittsburgh team organized by Bud Fowler, an early Black baseball player who played on several white teams until the color barrier was enforced.

More than 100 years later, in 2006 and 2010, Hill would be inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame at Cooperstown, the second time to correct the name on his plaque from Joseph to John, based on Nelson’s research, making headlines.

News of the death of Hill’s mother, Lizzie, who left Culpeper County some four decades earlier seeking a better life, made front-page of the Pittsburg Courier in 1931, “Mother of well-known citizen passes away." The headline did not refer to Pete, but his brother, Jerome, a well-respected post office executive and an office at Pioneer Building & Loan, according to the book.

Hill would get his time in the spotlight, eventually.

“Among early 20th century baseball players, John Preston ‘Pete’ Hill was considered the equal of Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb and Tris Speaker—only skin color kept him out of the majors,” according to publicity for the book. “A capable manager, Hill captained the Negro League’s Chicago-based American Giants, led two expansion teams and retired from the sport as manager of the Baltimore Black Sox. Drawing on contemporary newspaper accounts, this first ever biography of Hill recounts the career of a neglected Hall of Famer in the context of the turbulent issues that surrounded him.”

Hill took great pride in his abilities and did, on occasion, spell them out for newspaper reporters, Luke stated: "I would say he knew how good he was. Baseball was his life. He loved the game. He turned to managing in the top tier of Black teams when his days as a starter were over and played and managed for lower tier teams well into his 50s.”

Hill got some glory in his day, the author said, mentioning standing ovations for his performances on the field and extensive newspaper accounts of his play attesting to him being treated as a superstar.

“A rarity of the day, Hill remained loyal to Rube Foster who managed his primary team, the Chicago American Giants. Many players routinely jumped from one team to another in pursuit of higher pay,” Luke said, pressed to name Hill’s most stunning ability. “His greatest feat was handling the bat. His homers and extra base hits won many a game.”

Hill preferred playing to coaching: “At age 60 he told a reporter he’d like to be in the batter’s box to face what was a livelier ball than those he belted during his career. I found no such aspiration for coaching,” Luke said in the email.

The author said it’s important that descendants keep the story of the Negro leagues and Black baseball in general alive.

“They add a personal link to an important but still often overlooked part of the National Pastime that writers and historians can only comment on,” Luke said.

In a book review, Ashwill wrote, “The great ballplayers of the Negro leagues labored behind a curtain of obscurity, racism, and neglect.

"Bob Luke has done an admirable job of clearing away the cobwebs and putting the career of Pete Hill into sharp relief against the texture of his times. Early Black players such as Hill are notoriously difficult to research, and this book is the most complete accounting of his life anyone has produced.”