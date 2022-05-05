'This one is deep'—Culpeper author K.D. Brown releases new memoir, "Breathing"

Karen Dickson Brown, most of all, remembers to breathe through it all.

An author, daughter, wife, mom, grandmother, minister, educator, advocate, nonprofit organizer, case worker and motivator who is a child sexual abuse survivor, the 57-year-old Culpeper resident admits she does not sleep much. Brown hasn’t since her son, Eddie, who had climbed the tallest mountain Colorado, died three years ago in a tragic vehicle crash at the young age of 27.

Her story is what makes this amazing local woman a force for good, teaching through her words, written and spoken, how to heal and forgive, cope and advance—how to speak one’s own truth and stick up for others, even as she walks that path herself.

This Saturday at the Culpeper County Library, Brown will get personal in sharing the darkness and light of her life experiences at a book signing for her latest release, “Breathing: Life, a Mere Memoir,” published 2022 by BK Royston Publishing.

This is her fourth book as K.D. Brown, and the sequel to 2019’s, “One Breath at a Time: A Little Girl Remembers to Breathe Through it All.”

Brown talks with her hands and smiles a lot, clearly passionate about the work she is doing. She cries freely when recalling her son, Eddie, for whom she created a foundation to help other moms who lost children. She takes deep breaths, and encourages others to do the same. Wellness business Izzie Meditates will be at the author’s event encouraging the same.

A Connecticut native in Culpeper for 25 years, Brown has an identical twin sister who also lives here (double take) and retains her northern edge. The local woman speaks openly about her traumatic background as a teaching tool and out of choice. She is tough, but compassionate, confident but fragile. Brown started recording her own story 20 years ago.

“Writing it mad on an old-fashioned typewriter, hitting it, just mad at my situation, people, as I start remembering stuff,” she said in a recent interview, her books spread out before her.

In 2018, she remembered a billfold her grandmother gave her years ago with a bunch of letters in it from her mother and father, as well as her mother’s driver’s license and death certificate.

“I needed to capitalize on my mother,” Brown said. “You couldn’t understand my story if I don’t start here with her because she was murdered—and why she was murdered. And because she was murdered, how my life ended up going.”

“One Breath At A Time” recalls the story of the little girl whose mother was killed and who as an innocent, went on to endure harm at the hands of men—a stepbrother and an uncle.

Brown didn’t talk much when she was little, the unspoken trauma too heavy to verbalize. She makes up for that now, her words pouring out like cleansing water to purify even the darkest crevices.

Brown didn’t find out how her mother died until she was a young adult, looking through microfilm in the basement of the Stamford, Conn. Library.

“A woman in love with my dad shot her,” Brown said. “It was so hard,” she added of learning the truth and sitting down to write.

“Things won’t be revealed until you are mentally prepared to deal with it,” Brown went on, shifting to counselor role.

“I would wake up with cold sweats as I am writing this, my husband would roll over, accidentally hit my thigh, I cringed because I was molested as a child.”

She shielded it well. When that little girl got sick from anxiety over when it might happen again, no one noticed. Ginger ale and Saltines would make her better.

“I had this mask on,” Brown said, “until I started putting this together, wait a minute, I really remember, the details started coming… It comes a time, ok, my children need to know. I am all for the children.”

Brown is mother to three boys, including Eddie, and two others grown up. She has five granddaughters, all the “apples of her eye,” and is a voice for children. She has a husband of 17 years, the Rev. Garry Brown, who she met when he worked at the Culpeper Walmart when it first opened up.

“Breathing” is her story of leaving Connecticut and an abusive relationship and relocating around that time.

“How does someone date in a healthy way after all this? You end up in messed up relationships. Is there ever that prince? What happens when you meet that person? When I met Garry, I was like uh-uh, he too weird, he too quiet, he go to church too much,” Brown said, laughing.

They eventually fell in love. Story goes, he claimed her as his wife the first time he saw her at the super center.

Brown’s story is matter-of-fact. She writes in readable snippets, posing questions, offering Bible verses, including motivational, uplifting text as a conversation with herself and the reader. The new book is filled with family photos and personal documents.

“This book, Breathing, if I didn’t push it, it would be more, I would add to it, but it’s ok because as I speak, I mentor… George Floyd’s last words, I can’t breathe, the timing,” she said of not delaying the book.

“This one is deep. My publisher even asked me before she hit go, ‘Are you sure about this?’ Yes, it is what it is. I can’t be suppressing stuff, holding stuff in. It just has to come out. I will be able to breathe a little more next week.”

Read more in an upcoming edition about Brown’s ongoing work with the ESIII Mentoring & More nonprofit, upcoming children’s books and more.

