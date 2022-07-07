Virginia invests in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library book gifting program for ages birth to 5

Virginia is investing substantially in home libraries for preschoolers through its recent two-year budget allocation of more than $1.6 million to expand Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library around the commonwealth.

The Nashville country star launched the program through her Dollywood Foundation in 1995. It mails free, age-appropriate books monthly to households with children aged birth to 5. Globally since that time, the program has distributed 172 million books.

Lynda Harrill, founder of Charlottesville-based QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia, has long made youth education a focus of her nonprofit effort, Racquets for Reading. She has also supported expansion of Imagination Library around Virginia.

A Culpeper-Madison chapter formed last year with support from QuickStart and a local school teacher who grew up in Culpeper, through his Heights Family Foundation in Ohio.

The local chapters already have 1,033 children signed up after 14 months, 26% of eligible kids, Harrill said, right on schedule with Imagination Library projections.

The state of Ohio funds 50 percent of Imagination Library costs for its smallest residents so she decided to try and enact the same for Virginia, and was successful in getting a budget amendment introduced by Del. Matt Fariss, R-Rustburg.

“I approached him last November about statewide funding and what it could mean for early childhood literacy in Virginia,” Harrill said. “He is very supportive of education, so he offered to help… He did a yeoman’s job in championing the amendment through the budget process.”

Fariss, in an email to the Star-Exponent, said he was happy to support the measure after hearing the impact the free book program would have on Virginia children.

Per the approved budget signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Virginia will provide $481,050 this year to expand Imagination Library and $1.15 million next year, enough to enroll more than 65,000 children at an annual cost of $25.20 per child. Local affiliates around Virginia will match that investment, according to the state proposal.

Today in the commonwealth, less than 22,000 kids under age 5 are enrolled in Imagination Library, while there are 510,000 total children in that age range. Based on the program’s national data, 60 percent of those will enroll (306,000), taking five years to reach that level of participation.

“Our goal is to build ‘home libraries’ for kids, improve school readiness, get all kindergartners to read at grade level by the end of kindergarten, foster a love of reading and ultimately improve the crucial third-grade reading scores in the state,” said Harrill.

“It’s hard to find the words to describe how I feel about the Virginia’s stepping up to promote early childhood literacy,” she said.

See quickstartcentral.org and on Facebook or contact quickstartcentral@comcast.net.