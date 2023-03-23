This weekend, the Fredericksburg Expo Center will be buzzing with excitement, innovation and creativity as more than 250 exhibitors from 19 states, from the East Coast to the West Coast, gather for the BrickFair LEGO Fan Expo. The much-anticipated event is expected to attract more than 6,000 visitors.

The displays will include some kinetic features, and lights, as well as trains and layouts created by individuals and members from two train clubs. Though there are about 20 teenagers and 15 children under 12 among the exhibitors, the vast majority (over 200) are adults — folks who played with LEGOs when they were in elementary school and never stopped.

In spite of the high-tech diversions and toys that are available today, the little building bricks have maintained their popularity throughout the years and across generations.

“LEGO has that longstanding appeal because it’s a new toy every day. If you get tired of building one thing, you can just take it apart and build something else. As long as you have the vision, there’s no limit,” said Todd Webb. The event’s owner and operator launched the first BrickFair in 2008, just two years after discovering the widespread community of adult LEGO fans. “While kids play together with LEGOs all the time, BrickFair gives adults an opportunity to come together to share what they have made and appreciate each other’s creations.”

Those who want to continue that connection and camaraderie can hang out with local LEGO fans by finding a LEGO User Group (LUG) in their area. In fact, the Washington Metro Area’s group WAMALUG will be among this year’s exhibitors.

Although the full spectrum of creations will be unveiled for the first time at 10 a.m. Saturday, some attractions are anticipated BrickFair highlights, such as the Great Ball Contraption. This convoluted device is comprised of modules, each designed to receive a soccer ball or basketball from a neighboring creation and pass it along to another in a bucket-brigade-style collaborative creation reminiscent of the inventions of Rube Goldberg. The Great Ball Contraption will cover 17 8-foot tables and will feature two 30-inch bridges.

A number of elements have been incorporated in BrickFair with the younger visitors in mind, including bounce houses and a miniature golf course. Building opportunities will include a Green Build and Aqua Build, where visitors can leave their own touch on monochromatic collaborative creations, as well as an art gallery where they can display their own 16-stud by 16-stud creations from one-by-one bricks. In addition, Bingo games will be featured both days at noon and 2 p.m., in which winners will receive LEGO prizes, and midway games — such as tossing a ping-pong ball in a goldfish bowl and ringing a bottle — will be offered by some of the 20 vendors of LEGO-related items.

The BrickFair’s “Bling Desk” shop will feature memorabilia, including as T-shirts and book bags. There will also be scenarios for photo-ops and selfies, which are encouraged so that families can take home memories of the fair.

“The fair can be a great bonding experience for families, as kids, parents and grandparents share this giant LEGO experience,” said Webb. “LEGO crosses all boundaries of age and culture. You can sit down at a table and engage with a stranger who doesn’t even speak your language. Everybody ‘gets it’ and that’s a great thing to see.”