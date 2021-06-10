Busch Gardens and Six Flags unleash the excitement with kids' weekends, wild new ride

In addition, families can explore the all-new Flower Maze, and materials will be provided for children to make Sesame Street-themed crafts to be displayed as part of the Sunny Days Mural.

They can drop by the Smile 123 Smile with Me! photo studio for a picture with characters such as Elmo, Big Bird, Bert and Ernie, that they can take on their cellphones or purchase in glossy or digital form to take home or send to family and friends.

“The Sesame Street characters add a special element of excitement to Busch Gardens. Many of the parents grew up with the show themselves, just as many visited the park when they were children,” said Kevin Lembke, president of Busch Gardens and Water Country USA.

Kids’ rides at the Forest of Fun include zipping through snow-capped mountains on Grover’s Alpine Express, experiencing the thrill of the kid-sized shot and drop tower of Prince Elmo’s Spire, enjoying the spins and twists of Oscar’s Whirly Worms, and joining in the fun of Bert and Ernie’s Loch Adventure flume experience.

In the Land of the Dragons, young visitors can test their balance and climbing skills in the play area that offers a tree house with a rope obstacle course, climbing nets and a brook play area with fun-filled splash and spray features.