Celebrate early U.S. presidents online or in person

In both events, George Washington will be wearing his blue and buff military uniform as he strolls the grounds, interacting with the visitors, answering questions and sharing about the challenges of leading his men in battle. At 11 a.m., Washington will inspect the troops of the 1st Virginia Regiment, who will perform their drills, firing their guns and cannons and marching in formation. Guests will have a chance to learn from the soldiers about what life was like in the Revolution as they display their muskets and haversacks, which carried everything from ammunition to food supplies. They may also see one of the drummer boys, who were typically between 10 and 13 years old yet performed a crucial role in coordinating the troops in the din of battle.