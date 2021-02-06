Celebrate early U.S. presidents online or in person

Throughout February, the bevy of historic sites in our area is hosting a variety of both virtual and on-site events for families to celebrate our nation’s early presidents.
Mount VernonThe folks at Mount Vernon, George Washington’s treasured estate overlooking the Potomac River, will offer a celebration of our first president’s birthday twice—on Presidents Day, Feb. 15, and on Washington’s Birthday, Feb. 22.
In both events, George Washington will be wearing his blue and buff military uniform as he strolls the grounds, interacting with the visitors, answering questions and sharing about the challenges of leading his men in battle. At 11 a.m., Washington will inspect the troops of the 1st Virginia Regiment, who will perform their drills, firing their guns and cannons and marching in formation. Guests will have a chance to learn from the soldiers about what life was like in the Revolution as they display their muskets and haversacks, which carried everything from ammunition to food supplies. They may also see one of the drummer boys, who were typically between 10 and 13 years old yet performed a crucial role in coordinating the troops in the din of battle.
“Everything will be outdoors, so guests are advised to bundle up. Having this in the winter will help visitors grasp the conditions that the soldiers were fighting under,” said spokesperson Matt Briney. “The winters were very long, and there was very little food and only the blankets and clothing that the men carried with them.”
Throughout the day, guests may also interact with Martha Washington who will walk through the grounds, as well as tradespeople such as the blacksmith, spinners, and enslaved men and women. Visitors will also have an opportunity to meet and greet the estate’s farm animals and to learn a bit about their roles from the animal handlers.
In addition, Mount Vernon’s educators will also engage young guests at the Discovery Stations where take-home craft kits will be available, including instructions for such crafts as creating wallpaper, a Colonial flag and cards.
Virtual events will also be offered so those who can’t come in person can participate in the celebration of our first president. On Feb. 15, there will be a livestream of the presidential wreath-laying ceremony at George Washington’s tomb, and at 7 p.m. Feb. 22, guests can join in the first-ever virtual Birthday Gala, which will feature performances and greetings from a spectrum of actors, musicians and historians.
“These events provide a wonderful opportunity to explore Mount Vernon and learn about the father of our country, what he has done for our nation and how he lived the lessons of leadership that we can apply in our own lives today,” said Briney.
Admission is free for the birthday celebrations, but tickets must be reserved online for a specific time slot. Reservations are limited and will open to the public at 12 a.m. on Feb. 12.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon. 703/780-2000; mountvernon.org
Ferry FarmThe folks at Ferry Farm, where Washington spent his formative years since age 6, invite families to join them on Feb. 15 for our first president’s 289th Birthday Celebration, a longstanding and widely popular tradition.
George Washington will be there to celebrate with his guests, along with a bevy of curators, historians and archaeologists, who will talk about their roles in making possible the on-site exploration of his life and times. Festivities will include cupcakes and an annual stone-throwing contest at the river, harkening to young George’s legendary feat.
On Feb. 24, the site’s educators will host a “Boy Before Legend” Learn with Me Day where students—kindergarten through sixth grade—can engage in hands-on demonstrations to learn about Washington’s life and his roles as a surveyor and farmer.
In addition, private tours of the Washingtons’ Home, which has been furnished with replicas modeled after objects documented by the family, are offered upon request on Fridays.
“Our commitment to family-friendly programming really shines during our birthday celebration and February events which offer children an opportunity to engage in history in exciting and memorable ways,” said Elizabeth Hosier, manager of Interpretation and Visitor Services.
Visitors must preregister online for specific time slots for all events. George Washington’s 289th Birthday Celebration: Feb. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $5 for adults, age 17 and under are free. “Boy Before Legend” Learn with Me Day: Feb. 24, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets for Friday Private Tours are $25 for adults and $15 for students ages 6 and older. Children ages and under are free. Tour groups are limited nine visitors.
George Washington’s Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway, Fredericksburg. 540-370-0732; ferryfarm.org
James Monroe MuseumWhile the James Monroe Museum is currently not open to the public, Executive Director Scott Harris and his team of enthusiastic and knowledgeable staff and interns have done an impressive job of conveying its offerings and related lessons through online venues.
Among the online offerings is a 3D virtual tour that features the museum’s displays of objects from Monroe’s life and times. The exhibits are brought to life, highlighted and further explained by the fifth president himself—played by Jay Harrison.
Virtual offerings include hiSTORY story times, featuring children’s books with a history theme read by Public Programs Coordinator Lindsey Crawford. A prime example of these engaging sessions is “We the Kids! A Preamble to the Constitution of the United States,” with delightful and enchanting illustrations that elicit both curiosity and imagination and translates the promise of our nation’s founding principles to kid-friendly situations.
The online offerings also include “Chats with the Curator,” in which Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney presents artifacts with discussions on what we can learn from them and insight into the character of James Monroe with enthusiasm and energy that will engage all ages.
For example, his presentation of Monroe’s vest opens the threshold for a discussion of his role in the Battle of Trenton when he was wounded by a musket ball that stayed in his body the rest of his life.
Other offerings include “Monroe Minutes” with short video clips on topics ranging from what it would be like to date Monroe to his efforts as governor to curtail the spread of an epidemic and “flatten the curve” by imposing a quarantine on the port at Norfolk.
In addition, a range of Hands-On History activities include the exploration of the cipher that President Jefferson and Monroe used to keep diplomatic communications between the U.S. and France confidential, as well as a word search, and guidance for kids to create their own architectural design for the White House. Meanwhile, short animated scenarios called “Monroe Shorts” add a touch of humor through the eyes of an “insider” during historic scenes, bringing home the point that history can be fun.
Harris summarizes a principle that drives the great investment of the folks at the James Monroe Museum to create a variety of interactive and engaging offerings, declaring: “The best way to understand and learn from history is to explore it in creative ways.”
The James Monroe Museum’s virtual activities and programs are also available via Facebook and YouTube, which can be accessed through links on the hands-on-history page of website.
jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu (hands-on-history)
Monticello
Families are invited to explore the mountaintop home of Thomas Jefferson at Monticello, and its Entrance Hall, which served both during his era and today as a fascinating museum. On display are an impressive and diverse collection of our third president’s maps and plans; a variety of minerals, fossils, bones and antlers, many of which were brought back from the Lewis and Clark expedition; and artwork that chronicled the birth of the nation and its founding principles.
Self-guided tours are $29 for adults, $10 for ages 12–18 and free for ages 11 and under; tickets should be purchased online.
In addition to on-site exploration and programming, a number of virtual learning experiences are offered, including its digital classroom presentations, virtual field trips, virtual tours and a scavenger hunt that can be engaged via smartphone either at home or on-site.
Families can also travel a bit further to explore Poplar Forest, Jefferson’s retreat home and plantation, which is open Saturdays and Sundays through March 14 for Winter Weekends. Tickets include admission and tour at both Poplar Forest and the National D-Day Memorial.
Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, 931 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville. For schedules, tickets and safety procedures, call 434/984-9800 or visit Monticello.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest. $18 adults; $16 seniors ages 65 and older and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6. Purchase tickets in advance. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org
Collette Caprara contributes to The Free Lance-Star.