Families will have an opportunity to celebrate George Washington’s 290th birthday and Presidents Day at sites commemorating three eras of his life within just an hour’s drive from Fredericksburg.

George Washington’s Birthplace, King George

George Washington Birthplace National Monument is located in the Northern Neck and is a site of both historical significance and natural beauty. It comprises 550 acres of the former Popes Creek Plantation, the American ancestral home of the Washington family where the first U.S. president was born. The site features a Colonial Revival farm, burial ground, visitor center and historic structures.

In addition to the obelisk monument, which is inspired by the Washington Monument and is just a tenth of its size, the site features a Memorial House that was constructed in 1931 to honor the landscape of the Washingtons’ home. George Washington was born in 1732 at Popes Creek and was just 3 years old when his family moved.

Activities in celebration of Presidents Day and George Washington’s birthday will include tours of the Memorial House every half hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for the tours are free and issued on a first-come, first-served basis. The visitor center will be open on Feb. 21–22 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will show an exhibit of souvenirs and memorabilia through the decades that depict our first president. The display will feature busts, coins, pins and toys, including a small cast-iron figurine that moves to throw a coin, representing Washington’s famed coin-throw across the river.

Visitors’ exploration of the grounds and hiking trails may include historical buildings, such as a Colonial kitchen, and encounters with farm animals such as pigs, sheep and a mule.

As a National Park, the site always provides an opportunity for children to earn their Junior Ranger badge by completing questions and challenges in an illustrated Junior Rangers activities booklet that was designed specifically for the site. In commemoration of Washington’s birthday, a unique pin with his silhouette will be awarded to all who complete their booklet, in addition to the Junior Ranger badge.

“I hope that when families visit George Washington’s Birthplace, they feel a sense of connection to Washington. To walk, run or skip where our nation’s first president did as a young child. A connection that is only made by visiting this historic site,” said Stephanie Pooler, acting chief of Interpretation and Education.

George Washington Birthplace National Monument, 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 804/224-1732; nps.gov/gewa

Ferry Farm

Families can also experience George Washington’s boyhood environs in their exploration of Ferry Farm—just a “stone’s throw” across the Rappahannock from the City Dock.

Washington was just 6 when his family moved to their homestead at Ferry Farm. It was during his formative years here where he learned and exhibited many of the skills and character qualities that would later come to fruition in his roles as an extraordinary trailblazing general and the first president of our country.

The guided tour of the replica of the Washingtons’ home explores the lives of George, his family and the enslaved community.

“In our house tour, I compare furniture that would have been in a home in the 18th century with what visitors have in their homes today,” said Amy Durbin, director of education. “For example, in contrast to our mattresses on bed frames, beds of Washington’s day were comprised of a net of crisscrossing ropes that had to be tightened periodically and a mattress case stuffed with hay or chaff.”

Durbin said one object that especially fascinates children is the chamber pot. “We joke with them and ask them to find the bathroom, and they are confused. Then we explain that the chamber pot would have served as a toilet and explain the process of cleaning it,” she said. “When they leave, they are grateful for the indoor plumbing we have today.”

The biggest room is the hall that served as a living room and family room. “We imagine that George Washington may have taken some dancing lessons in that room and might have seen his father doing business there as well,” said Durbin. “Any visitors to Ferry Farm would have had dinner in that room.”

Families will learn that, after his father’s passing when he was 11, Washington could not attend school in England as his older brothers had done, and was largely self-taught. He learned etiquette, reading skills and penmanship by copying the list of more than 100 “rules of civility,” which included such maxims as not singing or humming to oneself when conversing with another person. After discovering his father’s surveying tools, Washington mastered the skills of his first trade by reading books on the subject.

An ongoing archaeological site, Ferry Farm allows guests to explore its lab at the visitor center and view some of the artifacts that have been unearthed, identified and studied at the site. In addition to the house tour and the visitor center, children can engage in a variety of activities and games throughout the celebration. The day will periodically feature the annual stone-throwing contest, led by Dave Muraca, vice president of content and director of archaeology.

Craft activities offered at the Ferry Farm celebration will include making a take-home tri-corner hat and quill pen, using a plume and ballpoint pen. Young visitors will also create a cover and bind a notebook connoting the diary that Washington kept with him. At two archaeology stations, visitors will learn about steps of the process and will learn about artifacts related to the Washington family and engage in a hands-on session of “mending” by using a paper plate puzzle that they make. To round out the birthday celebration, cupcakes and a party favor button with an image of Washington wearing a party hat will be offered to all guests, and our first president will be mingling with his guests throughout the day.

George Washington’s Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway, Fredericksburg. Feb. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $5 ages 18 and older, and free ages 17 and under. 540/370-0732; ferryfarm.org

Mount Vernon

The place that Washington called home for a major part of his life was Mount Vernon, a prestigious estate overlooking the Potomac River that was his residence for 45 years and which he owned for 38 years. The estate features tours of the mansion, gardens and a historic area including outbuildings of tradesmen, as well as a farm, distillery and gristmill. There are also two state-of-the-art museums, the Visitor Center and Education Center.

“This is the place that—throughout the Revolutionary War and throughout his presidency—had always been on Washington’s mind,” said spokesman Matt Briney. “Under his ownership, the mansion was expanded from a four-room house to the 21-room mansion we see today. Washington personally advised the architecture and landscaping and was trailblazing in his experimentation with different types of plants. We say that Mount Vernon is his autobiography!”

Visitors are welcome to Mount Vernon for celebrations of Presidents Day and Washington’s Birthday, on Feb. 21–22, free of charge. Special events on Presidents Day will include a wreath-laying ceremony at Washington’s tomb, a demonstration by the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and a musical demonstration by the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps. On Washington’s birthday, visitor can view a tradesmen’s demonstration of cooking hoecakes—one of Washington’s favorites—and have an opportunity to meet and greet Gen. Washington, who will walk through the grounds and present a reading from his favorite play. Free tours of the mansion will be available throughout both days.

In addition to the special celebration events, Mount Vernon features 25,000 square feet of museum space in its Visitor Center and Education Center, with displays of objects, videos and engaging interactive stations. An interactive classroom features a dynamic “Be Washington” challenge, where visitors can register and compare the decisions they would make if they were confronted with the challenges he faced.

Families can continue the celebration Tuesday night from the comfort of their homes by joining George Washington’s Virtual Birthday Party.

“The party will feature a presentation called ‘Washington: Man of Firsts’ and, for our first president, virtually everything he created was a ‘first’: the first Cabinet, and the first Supreme Court, and the formation of our nation’s first capital, Washington, D.C.,” said Briney. The virtual celebration will climax with a spectacular fireworks show over the Potomac.

“Kids and parents may know about George Washington, but a visit to Mount Vernon will provide a deeper understanding of who he was, what his interests were, and what his life was like,” said Briney. “We hope that young people may be inspired by something he did and use that to better things in their own community and world.”

George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 3200 Vernon Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon. Feb 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Guests are encouraged to reserve their tickets in advance. 703/780-2000; MountVernon.org

Washington Heritage Museums

In addition to the celebrations at our first president’s homes, the Washington Heritage Museums in Fredericksburg will offer half-price admission on Feb. 21 at the Mary Washington House, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop and Rising Sun Tavern. Visit WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org

Masks are required for visitors engaging in all indoor activities at these historic sites.