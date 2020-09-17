Celebrate National Dance Day with the Kennedy Center

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The folks at The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts invite all families to join them (from the comfort of their homes) this Saturday in celebration of the 11th annual National Dance Day, a nationwide event to encourage people of all ages to incorporate dance in their lives, both as a form of artistic expression and a joyful venue for exercise.

“Though we usually celebrate National Dance Day on-site, this year’s celebration will be a free virtual event. We wanted to make sure that everybody could get up off their couches and dance in their living rooms with their families,” said Jane Rabinovitz, co-director of dance programming. “Our goal this year was to make National Dance Day a daylong opportunity for people to dance and also to feature D.C. dance organizations that have been closed because of the pandemic.”

From 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., the event will feature a series of classes and demonstrations by dance organizations and studios from each of D.C.’s wards.