Celebrate Twelfth Night at Historic Kenmore

“Since March this year, our programs and events have been held outside, so we had to figure out how we could present what is decidedly an ‘inside’ event on the grounds of the estate,” said Zac Cunningham, manager of educational programs. “I modified the script for the dramatization, coming up with a reason why the people in three different scenes would be outside of the house.” In addition, the size of the cast was reduced and the number of tickets available for each performance time was slightly reduced.

As the first scene opens on the front steps of the house, George Weedon, a Patriot and tavern owner, is arriving at Kenmore for the festivities, when he encounters Fielding Lewis, who is returning from the kitchen outbuilding, where he has given instructions.

Before entering the house, the two stop at the door to share their thoughts and information about the latest news of the Revolution, some of which was brought by travelers coming through Weedon’s inn as they fled the fighting in the South. Recent events included the burning of Norfolk on New Year’s Day and a proclamation issued by British Governor Lord Dunmore that promised freedom to any slaves of Patriots who join the British troops. In addition, the conversation between Fielding and Weedon reflected their concerns about the possibility of Loyalists in their midst, setting the stage for the second scenario.