 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Chamber music festival to be held at Gari Melchers Home and Studio

  • 0
Gari Melchers (copy) (copy)

ABOVE: Gari Melchers Home and Studio, also known as Belmont, was the home of American artist Gari Melchers and his wife, Corinne. The 27-acre estate is located at 224 Washington St. in Falmouth.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

Live, in-person events are returning to the Gari Melchers Home and Studio this weekend after a two-year pandemic hiatus. 

The historic home and museum in Stafford is partnering with the University of Mary Washington to host a three-day chamber music festival in the pavilion.

The festival will feature student flute and guitar ensembles and a student chamber trio on Friday and the U.S. Air Force Woodwind Quintet on Sunday. 

Saturday's event is "The Sounds of Silents," a screening of two short silent film comedies—1917's Easy Street, directed by and starring Charlie Chaplin, and 1923's The Balloonatic, with Buster Keaton—with new scores composed by Andrew Simpson, a pianist and professor of music at The Catholic University of America. 

Simpson will join an ensemble to premiere the musical scores and will speak about silent film as an art form that combines film, music and drama. 

All festival performances are free except for "The Sounds of Silents," which is $12/person and requires advance registration at garimelchers.org/sounds-of-silents

People are also reading…

Friends of Belmont receive free admission to "The Sounds of Silents." Masks are required for all performances. 

Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

0 comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest reopens, with 'Opening Weekend Day of Fun'

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest reopens, with 'Opening Weekend Day of Fun'

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest reopens to the public offering guided tours of his villa retreat and a host of special events throughout the year. This weekend, the site will host "Opening Weekend Day of Fun," with family-friendly activities, and "Opening Weekend Trail Hike," with an afternoon trek through the woodlands and meadows of Poplar Forest.

Watch Now: Related Video

Women represent 31% of lead roles in the top movies of 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert