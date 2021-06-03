Charlottesville's Paramount Theater sets June movie schedule

Screened events have just returned to downtown Charlottesville’s historic Paramount Theater.

For starters, the movie palace on the city’s Downtown Mall announced it will screen “Legally Blonde [PG-13]” on Friday, June 4, at 3 and 7 p.m.

The theater’s box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and one hour before each show. Call 434-979-1333 or email boxoffice@theparamount.net.

For e-ticket scanning, download The Paramount’s app in the iTunes Store.

In keeping with state mandates, vaccinated Paramount patrons are not required to wear masks when visiting the theater.

Those who have not received or completed vaccinations are encouraged to wear masks. Disposable masks will remain available to patrons who choose to wear them but arrive without them.

Here is the rest of June’s schedule:

• The Longest Day [G] on Saturday, June 5 at 2:00PM

• Pulp Fiction [R] on Wednesday, June 9 at 3:00PM & 7:00PM

• Stop Making Sense [NR] on Friday, June 11 at 3:00PM & 7:00PM