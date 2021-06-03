 Skip to main content
Charlottesville's Paramount Theater sets June movie schedule
Charlottesville's Paramount Theater sets June movie schedule

Screened events have just returned to downtown Charlottesville’s historic Paramount Theater.

For starters, the movie palace on the city’s Downtown Mall announced it will screen “Legally Blonde [PG-13]” on Friday, June 4, at 3 and 7 p.m.

The theater’s box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and one hour before each show. Call 434-979-1333 or email boxoffice@theparamount.net.

For e-ticket scanning, download The Paramount’s app in the iTunes Store.

In keeping with state mandates, vaccinated Paramount patrons are not required to wear masks when visiting the theater.

Those who have not received or completed vaccinations are encouraged to wear masks. Disposable masks will remain available to patrons who choose to wear them but arrive without them.

Here is the rest of June’s schedule:

• The Longest Day [G] on Saturday, June 5 at 2:00PM

• Pulp Fiction [R] on Wednesday, June 9 at 3:00PM & 7:00PM

• Stop Making Sense [NR] on Friday, June 11 at 3:00PM & 7:00PM

• Met Live in HD Encore – Le Nozze di Figaro (from October 18, 2014) on Saturday, June 12 at 1:00PM

• Key Largo [G] on Wednesday, June 16 at 3:00PM & 7:00PM

• National Theatre Live in HD – A View From The Bridge (from 2015) on Friday, June 18 at 7:00PM

• The Iron Giant [PG] on Saturday, June 19 at 2:00PM

• Barbershop [PG-13] on Wednesday, June 23 at 3:00PM & 7:00PM

• Chicago [PG-13] on Friday, June 25 at 3:00PM & 7:00PM

• Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels [R] on Wednesday, June 30 at 3:00PM & 7:00PM

