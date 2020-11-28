Christmas coming to Busch Gardens with new holiday celebration

A visit to this year’s Busch Gardens Christmas Celebration will be a little different as guests mask up and spread out.
According to Kevin Lembke, president of Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA, staff at the park will keep visitors’ safety in mind during the celebration, which takes the place of the long-running Christmas Town. The all-new holiday event opened last week and runs through Jan. 3, offering two sessions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5–10 p.m. on select dates.
“We certainly needed to change things up a little bit given the capacity restrictions and other protocols. What we’ve done is offer up a great array of experiences in a way that people can come and spread out and use all the outdoor space that we have at the park, but still feel like you’re getting the authentic Busch Gardens experience,” Lembke said during a recent Zoom press conference.
Even following Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase 3 guidelines—with safety protocols in place, such as signs reminding people to socially distance, temperature screenings, hand sanitizer stations and protective plexiglass at sales points—visitors are still enjoying the park’s food, live entertainment, lights, visits with Santa and rides, he said.
“Based on our opening weekend, guests have been thrilled with the offering and we’re really excited to keep it going. We think we’ve come up with a way that guests will feel safe, but still get a night out, or get a day out and experience all the things that they love about Busch Gardens, but done in a way that make sense for the current times,” Lembke said.
Santa will also make an appearance and take requests from children in a safe manner.
“Santa is here. He is still at Santa’s Village and guests are able to do a meet-and-greet with Santa, again, with safety top-of-mind. It will be a contactless interaction, but you will still be right there with Santa getting your picture taken. Kids are able to tell Santa what they want for Christmas,” he said.
Children can also have a meet-and-greet with Frosty the Snowman and participate in a Gingerbread Scavenger Hunt throughout the park.
Eight of the park’s European villages (including England, Scotland, France, Germany and Ireland) have been festooned with Christmas adornments and offer shopping and traditional eats.
“Food is a critical part of the holidays and what you’ll see at the event here is some offerings that are very authentic to the Christmas tradition,” Lembke said. “You’re going to see a lot of the traditional food that you would normally see around the holidays, so you can get an authentic Christmas dinner. You can get all sorts of treats, like candied bacon on a stick, turkey legs wrapped in bacon, just wonderful culinary delights that kids and adults enjoy. Of course, you can get hot chocolate.”
For the celebration, Busch Gardens will also have specialty cocktails, such as the new Cranberry Hot Toddy, Warm Apple Pie Cocktail, After Dinner Mint Cocktail and a variety of guest-favorite festive winter beers.
Busch Gardens’ main roller coasters will run during the Christmas Celebration, along with other park rides, and again, safety precautions prevail.
“Even on a roller coaster, we can find ways to make sure that those safety messages are coming through,” Lembke said.
Apollo’s Chariot and Loch Ness Monster are temporarily closed during the Christmas Celebration, but thrill seekers can enjoy rides, such as Alpengeist, Verbolten, Finnegan’s Flyer, Le Catapult and InvadR. New this year: Busch Gardens Railway and Der Autobahn, plus a junior version.
Musical entertainment at this year’s celebration includes the England Carolers, the Killarney Christmas Trio, New France guitarist and vocalist and Das Festhaus pianist.
A visit to Busch Gardens, with limited capacity and reservations required, promises to offer the holiday sights, sounds and traditions guests have come to expect at the park, Lembke said.
“I think what you’ll see during the day is that guests are still loving all the live entertainment. With our acreage and tons of outdoor space, it still provides a great opportunity to spread people out,” Lembke said. “I think we’ve come up with ways, from what our guests are telling us, that they’re still having a great theme park experience, but done in a way that they do feel safe.”
Mark Walker contributes to The Free Lance-Star.
