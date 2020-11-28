Christmas coming to Busch Gardens with new holiday celebration

A visit to this year’s Busch Gardens Christmas Celebration will be a little different as guests mask up and spread out.

According to Kevin Lembke, president of Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA, staff at the park will keep visitors’ safety in mind during the celebration, which takes the place of the long-running Christmas Town. The all-new holiday event opened last week and runs through Jan. 3, offering two sessions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5–10 p.m. on select dates.

“We certainly needed to change things up a little bit given the capacity restrictions and other protocols. What we’ve done is offer up a great array of experiences in a way that people can come and spread out and use all the outdoor space that we have at the park, but still feel like you’re getting the authentic Busch Gardens experience,” Lembke said during a recent Zoom press conference.

Even following Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase 3 guidelines—with safety protocols in place, such as signs reminding people to socially distance, temperature screenings, hand sanitizer stations and protective plexiglass at sales points—visitors are still enjoying the park’s food, live entertainment, lights, visits with Santa and rides, he said.