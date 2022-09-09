Colonial Market and Fair at George Washington’s Mount Vernon

Next weekend, visitors at George Washington’s Mount Vernon are invited to step back in time to experience a highlight of the Colonial Era: an eagerly anticipated visit from a traveling market and fair.

It has been said that George Washington’s cherished estate overlooking the Potomac River could be considered our first president’s biography, thanks to his investments, plans and the personal touch he added to the appearance of the mansion, outbuildings, gardens and grounds. On Sept. 17 and 18, this view into Colonial life will transform into a living drama, with an array of vendors, entertainers and amusements that would have enthralled our counterparts in the 18th century.

“The fun-filled and unforgettable experience of the Colonial Market and Fair is included with the price of admission to Mount Vernon.” said Julie Almacy, director of public affairs.

The estate’s 12-acre field will be bustling with activity as visitors explore the offerings of more than 40 artisans whose crafts and techniques replicate those of Washington’s time. Guests are invited to view experts demonstrating period crafting techniques and can purchase their wares as a keepsake of the day or a treasured gift for family and friends. Crafts available for purchase include soaps, baskets, paintings, jewelry, clothing, hats, toys and games. Though the toys of the Colonial era may not involve the technology that children of today are familiar with, they require impressive dexterity and timing.

One memento that parents may consider is a hand-cut silhouette of a family members, which served as the “selfies” of the 18th century.

“I had silhouettes of my daughters made at the Colonial Market and Fair when they were just toddlers. I cherish those paper profiles today when they are in high school and college,” said Almacy.

Massachusetts glassblower Luke Adams will also be on site, signing his finely crafted glass pumpkins and gourds that he creates in a variety of shapes and colors.

In addition to exploring the marketplace, visitors can view a military demonstration by the Revolutionary-War reenactors of the First Virginia Regiment of the Continental Line. Guests will also have the opportunity to visit the General’s Tent, where Washington will give a presentation about key experiences in his life. The spirit of the era will also be conveyed by performances of the Itinerant Band on the field throughout the day, with instruments ranging from a dulcimer to flute.

At the estate’s Bowling Green, visitors can view a demonstration of 18th-century cricket and, nearby, can view the awesome periodic launch of a huge Colonial-era balloon that was handcrafted especially for the celebration, using 50 yards of paper fused together with fish glue and reinforced with linen and decorated with a design incorporating images of the mansion’s peace dove weather vane.

“The process of creating the balloon takes three weeks, quite the investment for our two-day event!” said Almacy.

The Marketplace also features various “amusements and diversions” throughout the day, including musicians Robert Mouland and the Ship’s Company Chanteymen and demonstrations by 18th-century painter Mrs. Robina Schuricht, as well as the antics of “Silas Moore, the Rat Catcher.”

Meanwhile, the Market Stage in the middle of the field hosts nonstop performances by a crew of dramatic and engaging performers who deliver their acts with unforgettable theatrics and showmanship. These include Professor S. Gunn and his Mystic Arts of Asia whose feats include swallowing fire and lying unscathed on a bed of nails and Mr. Bayly and his “Conjuring and Entertainments” with tricks that may include classics such as a ball disappearing under a cup and a magically mended strip of lace that had been cut into multiple pieces.

In addition, Dr. Balthasar will present his “Miracle Medicine for Man and Beast,” and Dr. Nobles Physician & Astrologer will ply his skills for any audience members who are brave enough to investigate what the stars have in store for them. Punch and Judy marionettes will prove the popularity of their slapstick humor endures throughout the generations. In addition, Music at the Crossroads will feature compositions on the hammered dulcimer by Donna Nomick.

“The Colonial Market and Fair is a truly unique opportunity to see how folks of the 18th century enjoyed their spare time and to explore the handicrafts they would have had in their daily lives,” said Almacy. “The event can be a memorable and bonding family experience and, for some, it can serve as an introduction to all of the wonderful things that Mount Vernon offers throughout the year.”