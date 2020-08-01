My practice is getting ready to launch an effort to screen all of our feline patients for a bacterial infection called Bartonella henselae—often shortened to just “Bartonella.” In the past fifteen years it has become increasingly apparent that this bacteria causes many more problems than once thought—both in pets and in people. Here are some “frequently asked questions” regarding Bartonella:
Q: How likely is my cat to be infected?
A: Approximately one in three cats is infected with this bacteria. Almost half of cats with a history of fleas test positive for Bartonella. Other common risk factors include having been a stray, being adopted from a shelter or rescue, spending time outside, and/or living in a multi-pet household.
Q: Which cats should be screened?
A: All cats over six months of age should be tested. Cats under six months of age are too young to be accurately screened. All positive cats should be treated with antibiotics. Successful treatment should be confirmed with a blood test six months later.
Q: What problems does Bartonella cause in people?
A: Bartonella henselae transmitted from cats has been linked to twenty-two human illnesses including “cat scratch fever,” heart valve diseases, eye inflammation, neurologic disorders, musculoskeletal inflammatory diseases, skin rash or granuloma, inflammatory bowel disease, pregnancy complications, lymphadenopathy, and others. Immunocompromised individuals are especially prone to more severe complications from the infection, including death.
Q: What symptoms are seen in cats?
A: Many cats are carriers without apparent symptoms. Bartonella can cause chronic inflammation in many different tissues, including gums and other oral mucosa, eyes, skin, lymph nodes, heart, respiratory tract, stomach and/or intestines. It may also lead to an otherwise unexplained fever.
Q: How is Bartonella henselae transmitted?
A: Primarily through scratches, bites, fleas, and possibly flea dirt (i.e. feces).
Q: How do I reduce my risk of infection?
A: Have your cats regularly examined by a veterinarian—at least annually. Test all your cats and treat the positive carriers. Take care to avoid cat bites and/or scratches. Apply monthly veterinary-quality flea control on all cats, preferably all year. Keep cats indoors and away from strays. Wash your hands after handling cats. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recommends immunocompromised individuals avoid owning cats less than one year of age.
Q: Where can I go for more information?
A: Talk to your veterinarian or family doctor. You can also get more information on Bartonella in cats by visiting www.NatVetLab.com. For information on effective control of fleas, roundworms, and other cat parasites that can affect human health, visit www.Revolution4cats.com. For information on Bartonella infections in people, visit www.CDC.gov/bartonella. The CDC also publishes a list of precautions for pet owners with HIV at www.cdc.gov/hiv/pubs/brochure/oi_pets.htm. Many of their suggestions are excellent for everyone, especially households with small children, senior citizens, or immune compromised individuals.
Now, on to a different topic all together… fish!
Q: How much and how often should I feed my fish?
A: This is a difficult question to answer in a general way. Different fish species have different requirements for type and frequency of feeding. As a general rule, feed fish an amount of food that will be consumed within two to five minutes. Excess food very quickly leads to poor water quality and can lead to health problems.
Fish eat more frequently in warmer water. As the water cools down feeding slows or stops altogether. High quality fish food makes a real difference in vibrant color and health of fish. Check with your pond fish supplier or neighborhood pet shop regarding the best quality food and feeding schedule for the species of fish you own.
If your veterinarian needs a resource regarding the health of your fish, suggest that he contact the extension veterinarian for aquatic animal medicine at the Virginia-Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine, www.vetmed.vt.edu/research/aquatic.
