I am thinking about getting my child a hamster or gerbil. Can you give me any advice?
It is wise to understand the proper care of any pet before purchasing one. Gerbils and hamsters should be housed as individuals since cage mates commonly fight.
A gerbil or hamster should be housed in a secure enclosure with a minimum of three square feet of floor space. Cages should have solid bottoms (not a screen) and a secure lid. The cage should also have adequate ventilation so ammonia fumes do not accumulate.
Paper litter products are better than wood or other substrates. Most pet stores carry a wide variety of colors of paper litter. You can also make your own out of shredded newspaper.
Most species of hamsters generate significantly higher amounts of urine than gerbils, so be prepared for more frequent bedding changes.
You should provide a hiding box to give your pet a place to sleep. They also enjoy having tunneling space. Many cages are designed with tunnels, but you can also use cardboard paper-towel rolls. Since hamsters and gerbils are prey species, they become quite distressed if they’re unable to hide.
These active critters also require an exercise wheel. Since their jogging time is frequently during human sleeping time, I recommend a wheel that is designed to be fairly quiet when in use.
Fresh water and food should always be available. Dishes and water bottles should be cleaned in a dishwasher every few days to eliminate bacteria. Water should be changed daily.
The best foods are pelleted diets or block food labeled for the proper species. Feed mixes that contain seeds and pieces of fruits or vegetables should be avoided.
Many rodents will pick out the tasty treats in these mixes and leave the more nutritious pellets behind. You can give small amounts of fresh fruit or vegetables as an occasional snack.
Be sure to supervise your child when she is handling her new pet. Injuries to both children and animals can be avoided if interactions are calm, quiet and well supervised.
Be sure to teach your children to wash their hands immediately after handling their new pet. Proper hygiene is essential to reduce the risk of disease transmission.
It is also wise to have any new pet examined by a veterinarian right away. Problems with parasites, dentition, illness and other abnormalities should be detected and addressed as soon as possible. A visit to the veterinarian will also provide a review of the proper care of your new pet and an opportunity for you to ask questions.
What about guinea pigs? Maybe I would rather adopt one of those.
Guinea pigs have a lot of personality, and live longer than smaller rodents. They do require more space (eight square feet is recommended), but do not require an exercise wheel.
Larger cages, even multi-level cages with ramps, afford better opportunities for exercise and exploration. A solid-surface bottom and adequate ventilation are very important for guinea pigs.
Paper litter products are still the preferred bedding substrate. Guinea pigs also require a hiding box, but will usually spend less time there than hamsters or gerbils.
Many pet guinea pigs are fed improper diets. A timothy-based pelleted diet should be offered daily (usually about one-eight cup or a little more).
Alfalfa-based pellets make guinea pigs prone to bladder stones, so check the ingredient list. A constant supply of timothy hay should always be available for their proper digestion and tooth wear. Fresh greens can be provided, but do not use kale, collards, broccoli or other vegetables that are high in calcium.
Supplementation with adequate vitamin C is absolutely essential for guinea pigs. Vitamin C is not light-stable and becomes inactive easily. Thus, relying on the vitamin C in the pelleted diet alone is unwise. Instead, supplement with a liquid vitamin C supplement to provide 40 mg of vitamin C daily.
Mark the date you open the bottle and discard the unused portion after 90 days. Do not place the supplement in the water bottle because it encourages bacterial growth and discourages precise dosing.
There are a few guinea pig “treats” that are formulated to provide enough vitamin C, but be very careful because many have inadequate levels.
Otherwise, the advice for hamsters and gerbils generally hold true for guinea pigs. Take the little piggy to the vet. Supervise your children and teach them proper hygiene. Change food and water daily, bedding frequently, and wash bowls, bottles, and cages regularly.
Most of all, enjoy your pets and love them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.