My dog struggles, yells, and tries to bite every time we go to trim her toenails. What can I do?
This is a very common problem. In nature, it is an act of dominance for one dog to bite another one’s foot. Without proper conditioning, a dog’s natural response is to resist having its feet handled. If there has been any time when a nail has been cut painfully close, the defensiveness will be even greater.
When training a new puppy, there should be lots of foot handling with positive reinforcement. Also handle the ears, mouth, and abdomen as much as possible. Have your veterinarian teach you the proper way to trim nails so that you do not injure your puppy. When starting young with positive reinforcement you can make nail trimming easy for life.
Since you are already having difficulty, you will need to retrain your dog. This means limiting any struggle associated with the nail trimming. I suggest you start to handle one foot briefly every time you are doing something fun.
Paw handling can be added to playing fetch, going for a walk, feeding breakfast, and other daily pleasantries. Once paw handling is less distasteful, start training your dog to sit, then lie down, then let you handle paws in return for a treat. When this training is complete, you can begin to trim the nails.
When you begin, start by only trimming one nail every night. The nightly routine should involve sit, lie down, handle paws, and trim one nail followed by a treat. Alternately, you can use a wood file to gently file a nail at a time. Once one nail is tolerated, slowly add nails until you can trim them all.
You can see that this slow, gentle retraining can take time and dedication. If the nails need to be trimmed before training is complete, sedatives can be used to ensure it is not a negative experience. One difficult or painful nail trim can undo months of training.
What do I do if I cut my pet’s nail too close and it starts bleeding?
When this happens, the small amount of bleeding can look severe when it spreads around your living room. Unless your pet has a clotting disorder, the bleeding will stop quickly and safely. The easiest way to speed the process (and save your carpets) is to bring your pet outside and let them walk around in the grass.
Small particles of soil will help the body form an early clot. Alternatively flour, Ivory soap, or styptic powder can be used to induce clotting.
Why do pets eat grass?
Dogs and cats usually eat grass when they are nauseous. It is nature’s way to induce vomiting when an animal has eaten something rotten or toxic. In pets, nausea is sometimes as simple as having an empty stomach. If you feed your pet more frequent meals, the urge to eat grass may resolve. This is the source of the old wives tale that grass eating is due to a nutritional imbalance. Almost never is that the case.
You do not need to worry about this as long as you are feeding a quality pet food that states “animal feeding tests substantiate this food is complete and balanced for all life stages.”
If the grass eating is occurring frequently, consult your veterinarian since some medical conditions can lead to frequent nausea. For example, there is some evidence that a bacterium called helicobacter may sometimes be involved. This bacterium has been linked to stomach upset and ulcers in people and has been detected in dogs.
Like people, some pets may produce too much acid in their stomachs and experience heartburn. These pets are usually well controlled on over-the-counter acid blockers.
