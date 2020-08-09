I have a cat that I received from a shelter. It received all of its shots. It’s about one year old now and I think that it has worms. At first, I thought that it was seeds from bread, but I saw it again and it moved. I am wondering what to do and if it can be transferred to dogs.
Little rice-like granules in the feces that sometimes wiggle are probably tapeworm segments. Tapeworms are transmitted through eating fleas or rodents. The worms are actually quite long and made up of many, many segments. Individual segments break off and are passed in the feces. They squirt microscopic tapeworm eggs into the environment. These eggs are not directly infectious to dogs, cats or people. They need to go through an intermediate host first.
Tapeworms are best treated with a single injection of Droncit. But tapeworm deworming pills are frequently available at pet stores and agricultural supply stores. Usually, multiple doses are needed with the pills, and it is important that they say “tapeworms” on the label. Most over-the-counter dewormers do not kill tapeworms. Some kill only certain species of tapeworms. It would be best to consult your veterinarian.
Any cat that spends time outdoors should be on a preventive called Revolution Plus, though it is not specifically designed to combat tapeworms. This is one of the few times I recommend a product by name. This monthly, topical spot-on product prevents fleas (a source of tapeworms), ticks, ear mites, heartworms, roundworms and hookworms.
Since roundworms and hookworms can be passed to people or other pets, they are a big concern. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 10,000 people are affected every year by dog and cat roundworms.
Seven hundred American children permanently lose eyesight in an eye every year from these worms. It is important for pet owners to treat this parasite seriously. Outdoor cats are big offenders since they hunt, groom fleas off themselves, and defecate in children’s play areas. The microscopic eggs will live in the soil or sandbox for up to three years.
Contrary to common belief, most pets with parasites do not show any symptoms or pass any visible worms. For more information on parasite prevention and the risks of roundworms in people, see capcvet.org and cdc.gov/parasites/toxocariasis.
I think my cat has broken something in his leg. I am on a fixed income and cannot take him to the vet because I don’t have any money. Will his leg heal by itself?
Broken legs sometimes heal on their own, especially in younger cats. However, they generally do not. Without added stability, fractures often develop a false joint and wind up as a chronic source of pain. If you do not have family and friends who can loan you the money, you may want to find a nontraditional way to pay for veterinary care.
There are many veterinarians who work with financing companies to allow payment plans when patients need veterinary care, but owners do not have the immediate ability to pay. Search carecredit.com/doctor-locator to search for veterinarians who offer CareCredit financing, or scratchpay.com/practices/search for practices that accept financing through the Scratch Pay smartphone app. Offices that participate with these services are able to offer flexible financing solutions for veterinary services.
Otherwise, a local humane society, SPCA, or other philanthropic group may have charitable funds to help you and your pet. Some even operate nonprofit hospitals. You may have to demonstrate a certain degree of financial need before qualifying. Check with your local animal shelter if you do not see a listing in the phone book. More and more people are also turning to crowd-funding online sources, such as GoFundMe.com, to raise money for emergency pet care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.