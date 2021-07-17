ASK THE VETS: A raw-meat diet puts your pet—and you—at risk

My breeder recommended feeding my new puppy raw meat? Isn’t that dangerous?

Yes, it can be—both to your pets and your family. A few years ago, I would have told you that this fad seemed to be dying out. Unfortunately, as the grain-free diet fad has come to a crashing halt due to dogs dying of cardiomyopathy, the previously debunked raw-diet fad is making a dangerous resurgence.

Many professional organizations and public health entities have issued consumer warnings about feeding raw diets to pets. Here is one developed by the American Animal Hospital Association in collaboration with the National Association of State Public Health Veterinarians and the American Association of Feline Practitioners:

“Past proponents of raw food diets believed that this was the healthiest food choice for pets. It was also assumed that feeding such a diet would cause no harm to other animals or to humans. There have subsequently been multiple studies showing both these premises to be false. Based on overwhelming scientific evidence, AAHA does not advocate nor endorse feeding pets any raw or dehydrated nonsterilized foods, including treats that are of animal origin.