ASK THE VETS: A vet's priority is to advocate for his patients

Similarly, a good client brought me her 10-year-old cat one February for a booster vaccine. He had been seen the prior September. Again, this was a very attentive owner who had not noticed any changes in her pet. During physical exam, I found a 3cm intestinal mass. Instead of vaccinating, I caught a low grade intestinal lymphoma at a very early stage and cured this kitty with surgery alone. If I had vaccinated, I would have stimulated the immune system of a cat with an immune system cancer—probably hastening his demise. Instead, he will go on to live a normal life.

These are just two examples of many from my own personal patients. While these cases are certainly not the routine, they are also not really that uncommon. Veterinarians have to balance their responsibility to their patients, their practice’s legal liability, and their desire to keep vaccinations affordable and convenient.

If we consider only what it is in the best interest of our patients, there is no reason not to examine them every single time. If we consider only legal liabilities, we would be foolish to ever administer a vaccine without personally documenting health status in the medical record. If we consider only making the most clients happy, we would choose the cheapest, fastest option—but that would be to the detriment of some pets.