ASK THE VETS: A vet's priority is to advocate for his patients

My veterinarian insists on examining my pet every time she’s in for a vaccine. If she was just examined six months ago, why does it need to be done again?
To be honest, I wrestle with this question when making policies for my own practice. I want vaccinations to be as accessible, convenient, and affordable as possible. However, there are other factors that must enter into my recommendation—primarily, what is in the best interest of the pet.
It may be obvious, but pets age faster than people, so six months is like two or three years for you and me. It is more common than you might think for me to find a problem that even the best owners miss during a pre-vaccination physical exam. Let me share two examples:
A little 7-year-old Sheltie came to me one June for a routine update of her vaccines. She belonged to a very intelligent, very caring retired couple who treat their pets like children. This dog had a full examination the previous October and a normal blood panel in December. Her family had not detected any change in her at all, and considered her healthy.
Before her vaccination, I noticed her heart rate was higher than in the past and her temperature was mildly elevated. In addition, the blood vessels in the back of her eyes were shrunken, as were the vessels of the whites of her eyes. Jumping ahead a bit, it turns out she has autoimmune-mediated hemolytic anemia. A vaccine quite possibly could have killed her. Instead, she was treated for the autoimmune disease, and never ever needed to get sick from it.
Similarly, a good client brought me her 10-year-old cat one February for a booster vaccine. He had been seen the prior September. Again, this was a very attentive owner who had not noticed any changes in her pet. During physical exam, I found a 3cm intestinal mass. Instead of vaccinating, I caught a low grade intestinal lymphoma at a very early stage and cured this kitty with surgery alone. If I had vaccinated, I would have stimulated the immune system of a cat with an immune system cancer—probably hastening his demise. Instead, he will go on to live a normal life.
These are just two examples of many from my own personal patients. While these cases are certainly not the routine, they are also not really that uncommon. Veterinarians have to balance their responsibility to their patients, their practice’s legal liability, and their desire to keep vaccinations affordable and convenient.
If we consider only what it is in the best interest of our patients, there is no reason not to examine them every single time. If we consider only legal liabilities, we would be foolish to ever administer a vaccine without personally documenting health status in the medical record. If we consider only making the most clients happy, we would choose the cheapest, fastest option—but that would be to the detriment of some pets.
Ultimately, the first responsibility of a veterinarian is to advocate for his patients—even when it might be unpopular with his clients. But the reality is that no pet schedules his own appointment at the veterinarian, so we also must take our clients’ perspective into account—even when they insist on less than optimal care. Different veterinarians respond to this conundrum differently. Some require an examination no matter how recently a pet was last seen.
In our practice, we have guidelines that try to give owners some flexibility. We always encourage an examination, but will waive the requirement in certain circumstances for certain vaccines. For example, due to public health concerns, we never require an examination to have a rabies vaccine updated.
If you have questions about your veterinarian’s policies or recommendations, please give her the chance to explain them to you. Each of us entered this profession because we want to help your pets. We all recognize the realistic constraints of time and budgets.
While we may have different approaches, veterinarians genuinely want to be your partner in delivering the best care you are able to provide.
Dr. Michael J. Watts owns and operates Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.