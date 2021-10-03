ASK THE VETS: Be on guard against cancer in pets

DO pets get breast cancer?

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is one of the many cancers that affect both people and pets. Since many projects begin with animal studies, support for breast-cancer research often benefits both people and pets.

Dogs are particularly prone to breast cancers. With each and every heat cycle, a dog’s body goes through a 60-day hormonal stimulation of the mammary tissue. This constant stimulation for four months a year leads to very high cancer rates. Fortunately, 99 percent of canine breast cancer can be prevented by spaying dogs before their first heat.

While breast cancer is less common in cats, it does occur. The risk is also drastically reduced when cats are spayed. Also, just like in people, reproduction and nursing reduces the risk of breast cancer in intact dogs and cats.

One ongoing effort to learn more about cancer and its root causes is the Morris Animal Foundation’s Golden Retriever Lifetime Study. This is the largest and longest effort undertaken to better understand cancer in dogs. It involves following 3,000 privately- owned golden retrievers for 10 to 14 years.