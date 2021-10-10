ASK THE VETS: Doctors stress 'right drug, right dose, right time'

DRUGS. Prescription drugs. Recreational drugs.
The word “drugs” can elicit many reactions in all of us. Drugs give us anesthesia for surgery. Drugs treat infections. Drugs decrease inflammation. Drugs treat heart problems, kidney problems—more things than I can count. Drugs often help us feel and live better. But most drugs can have some side effects, especially if not used properly. And recreational drugs can have harmful or even lethal effects.
Whenever any medical professional sends a medication with you or your animal, we work under the principle of “right drug, right dose, right time.” “Right drug” because we need to be using something that will address the problem we are treating. “Right dose” because all drugs/medications have doses where they are effective at treating a problem, but there are also doses where that drug can become toxic or dangerous. “Right time” because timing of dosages affects the overall dose in the body.
In order to know the “right drug, dose and time,” medications go through many different drug trials before they get approved and are available for use. While there are no perfect systems, this process is the best we have found to ensure the safe use of these medications. Every time I use anesthesia, help animals with pain, treat heart issues, I rely on this research and my training to ensure those I treat are helped and not harmed.
In the past couple of years, as a nation, we are moving to decriminalize marijuana—at least in some instances and at some amounts. I know just from speaking with clients that this is welcomed by some, and a catastrophe to others.
I like to look at history when I encounter something new. Many of the medications I use often come from a history of being used as derivatives from plants. Some heart drugs, anti-inflammatories, and surgical level pain relievers were given in some fashion long ago (think dark ages) when they were extracted from plants. In those days, the right dose wasn’t known, and there was no consistency in what was given. But there is significant precedence for finding and using medications that started as something from a plant.
Marijuana contains THC, which is illegal in many states, and cannabinoids (CBD) which is starting to be available everywhere. I welcome this as there is strong evidence we will get highly effective drugs for diseases as we study this plant. It will take years before we know how to use these parts of the marijuana plant. But there are calming, sleeping and anti-inflammatory effects from the CBD, which is being well documented and defined right now.
Because the THC remains a compound of concern and not universally legal, research is slower here. But there appears to be some very real promise using this part of the marijuana plant to help with seizures. As someone who deals with the devastation of seizures in our companion animals, I welcome any help that we may find in this arena. I imagine physicians will as well.
Another illegal recreational drug, psychedelic mushrooms, is also getting some attention right now. Because these plants are illegal almost universally in the United States, limited research is happening. In a few places where small amounts are legal, they are being studied. Some compounds in these plants seem to have significant anti-anxiety and antidepressant effects. But what excites me is that they also seems to be showing some effects on nerve regeneration. If that ultimately proves to be the case, these mushrooms may open the door to medications that can help with diabetic and chemotherapeutic neuropathy, and may help with spine injuries.
Both of these plants are in the early days of being studied. It will take real time (years) to completely define the “right drug, right dose, right time” part of the elements that can be used to heal.
I, for one, look forward to seeing what we find.
Dr. Betty Myers, a veterinarian, practices medicine at Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.