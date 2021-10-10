ASK THE VETS: Doctors stress 'right drug, right dose, right time'

In the past couple of years, as a nation, we are moving to decriminalize marijuana—at least in some instances and at some amounts. I know just from speaking with clients that this is welcomed by some, and a catastrophe to others.

I like to look at history when I encounter something new. Many of the medications I use often come from a history of being used as derivatives from plants. Some heart drugs, anti-inflammatories, and surgical level pain relievers were given in some fashion long ago (think dark ages) when they were extracted from plants. In those days, the right dose wasn’t known, and there was no consistency in what was given. But there is significant precedence for finding and using medications that started as something from a plant.

Marijuana contains THC, which is illegal in many states, and cannabinoids (CBD) which is starting to be available everywhere. I welcome this as there is strong evidence we will get highly effective drugs for diseases as we study this plant. It will take years before we know how to use these parts of the marijuana plant. But there are calming, sleeping and anti-inflammatory effects from the CBD, which is being well documented and defined right now.