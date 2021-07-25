ASK THE VETS: For good-quality pet food, check two things

Last week’s column discussing the dangers of feeding raw diets to pets led to many other questions on pet nutrition. This week begins a three-week series on veterinary nutrition. You may submit additional questions for future columns through ClevengersCorner.com.

I get lost in the pet food isle at the grocery store. Every week I just buy what’s on sale. Is there anything really wrong with that?

Choosing a pet food is a difficult and confusing proposition. The nutrition fact labels on the bags make the task even harder. You will usually only find minimum or maximum levels of a select few nutrients. One bag of food with 32% protein and another bag with 19% protein will both say, “minimum 18% protein.” Besides, how are you supposed to know how much protein your pet needs? When looking at a bag of food, I rarely pay attention to that information.

The first thing I do look for on the bag is the manufacturer name. Store brands and generics will usually have a distributor name or a statement that the food was manufactured for the store. It will not have the manufacturer. Store brands look the same every time, but may have very different formulas in each bag.