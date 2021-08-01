ASK THE VETS: Here's how to choose among pet foods

THIS is the second part of a three-week series on companion animal nutrition.

After last week’s column, I have found several foods made by reputable manufacturers with AAFCO animal feeding tests that demonstrate the food meets the requirements for my pet’s life stage. What other pieces of information can I use to choose between these foods?

Congratulations. Any of the foods you have described will be a good choice for your pet. Going beyond the information you have gathered will allow you to provide exactly the type of food you desire. The most common place to look next is the ingredient list. Here, I look at the first five ingredients and the type of preservatives used.

Generally, I look for a high-quality meat protein source in the first five ingredients. Where that source falls in the top five is less important. A diet listing the meat first followed by four grains may actually have less meat then a diet with meat sources third and fourth. Meat or poultry meals often have more protein and better nutrient density than just plain meat.