ASK THE VETS: Hot dogs great for a BBQ, not a pet

I will go over some ways to prevent heat stroke or hyperthermia, and what to do if you think your pet or someone else’s pet is suffering from heat stroke.

The most obvious way to prevent heat stroke is to not subject your dog to warm temperatures.

Never leave your dog in a car, even with a window cracked. Temperatures in a car can increase rapidly; in 80-degree weather, the inside of a car can get to 120 degrees. If you see a dog locked in a car during the heat, or you accidentally leave your dog in the car, call the police immediately to help get the animal out.

During extreme temperatures, try to limit outdoor activity to dawn and dusk when it is cooler and limit midday activity to restroom breaks. If your dog is a brachycephalic (pug, bulldog, etc), summertime is not the time to do any strenuous activity, including short walks, because they do not have the ability to cool themselves well.

If you are outside with your dog, make sure they have ample cool water and shade to keep their temperature down. It is also worthy to note, asphalt and the ground can get very hot in the summer, which can cause burns on paw pads. Always check the temperature of the ground you will be walking with the back of your palm to make sure it is an acceptable temperature.