ASK THE VETS: Hot dogs great for a BBQ, not a pet

AS summer approaches, temperatures are rising quickly. Restrictions are starting to lift thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations, and that means more people will be out and about more with their animals.
Great, right? Yes, as long as you take proper precautions to ensure your dog is safe and cool this summer.
Dogs cannot sweat like people can, so their main source of cooling is through panting and a little bit of cooling through their paw pads. Keep in mind, dogs also usually have a good fur coat on top, which insulates them even more.
What feels like a nice warm day to us can be way too hot for a dog, especially one that has a lot of fur or one that is overweight.
Certain breeds have a harder time cooling down because of other anatomy features, such as pugs, bull dogs, Pekingese, etc. due to their shortened muzzles. Those breeds are especially susceptible to overheating, even when temperatures are moderate. The average body temperature for a dog ranges from 100 to 102.5. When their body temperature gets above 105, that is hyperthermia and is considered an emergency.
The ways that dogs can develop hyperthermia are vast, but the most common ones are prolonged exposure to increased temperatures and humidity without proper cooling methods. This can be due to long walks in the heat, being left in a car, being outside without shade, or being in a house without air conditioning during hot days.
I will go over some ways to prevent heat stroke or hyperthermia, and what to do if you think your pet or someone else’s pet is suffering from heat stroke.
The most obvious way to prevent heat stroke is to not subject your dog to warm temperatures.
Never leave your dog in a car, even with a window cracked. Temperatures in a car can increase rapidly; in 80-degree weather, the inside of a car can get to 120 degrees. If you see a dog locked in a car during the heat, or you accidentally leave your dog in the car, call the police immediately to help get the animal out.
During extreme temperatures, try to limit outdoor activity to dawn and dusk when it is cooler and limit midday activity to restroom breaks. If your dog is a brachycephalic (pug, bulldog, etc), summertime is not the time to do any strenuous activity, including short walks, because they do not have the ability to cool themselves well.
If you are outside with your dog, make sure they have ample cool water and shade to keep their temperature down. It is also worthy to note, asphalt and the ground can get very hot in the summer, which can cause burns on paw pads. Always check the temperature of the ground you will be walking with the back of your palm to make sure it is an acceptable temperature.
If you think your dog or another pet has heat stroke, get to a veterinarian immediately. You can place the dog in a cool area, provide fans or air conditioning, and cool water to drink during transit. If the dog is not able to drink, do not force it. You can place cool, not ice, water on their feet and their neck to help cool down those extremities. If you have clippers and the dog has long hair you can trim the hair around the neck and trunk to allow for warmth to dissipate.
Do not apply alcohol, ice or very cold water to anywhere on the body. It causes the local blood vessels to constrict, restricting the amount of heat that can be released.
As mentioned before, get your dog to a veterinarian immediately. Heat stroke can be life-threatening, and requires medical intervention and monitoring to correct.
Dr. Hunter Hamblen, a veterinarian, operates Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.