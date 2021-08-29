ASK THE VETS: How can I avert my dog's ear infection?

If you believe there is already an infection in the ear, you should refer your clients to a veterinarian. As a groomer or veterinary assistant, you are not allowed to diagnose or treat disease. But you can tell the people you suspect something is wrong and direct them to a veterinarian for treatment.

As for preventing ear infections, the best policy is regular cleaning of the ear canals. Dogs have two portions of ear canal in each ear. They have a horizontal ear canal, like humans, that leads from the ear drum out toward the side of the head. Unlike humans, the canal then takes a sharp turn into the vertical ear canal, which exits the head well above the level of the ear drum.

Gravity will cause anything placed into the ear to pool in the horizontal canal next to the ear drum. For this reason, it is important to use an ear cleanser, specially formulated for dogs, that is specially pH balanced to reduce irritation to the ear drum. Any veterinarian or pet store will carry these cleansers. I do not recommend water, vinegar, hydrogen peroxide, mineral oil, or other home remedies.