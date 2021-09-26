ASK THE VETS: How to think about hemangiosarcoma and what to do

CANCER, a terrifying word.
Whether you hear it about yourself, your family or friend, or your pet, it is terrifying. It brings danger and threat to life. It means doctors and medicines, surgeries, radiation. But it also means that change is right in your face, and your world is going to be forever altered.
There are many tumors and cysts that cause no problems. But an actual diagnosis of cancer brings an alteration to the fabric of your life. Often, making decisions in such a time becomes difficult. Having medical professionals you know helps as you face many difficult decisions. It is also true when your pet is faced with cancer.
Hemangiosarcoma is a cancer. It can occur in a number of places—from skin to heart to liver—but more often on the spleen. It is a blood-vessel tumor, so it can metastasize very easily and quickly. As it grows, it reaches a point where it “fractures,” causing internal bleeding. This cancer hides from us because it can be hard to palpate, especially early, it has little to no initial symptoms, and it is very serious.
Hemangiosarcoma can occur in both dogs and cats (I think I have seen it once in a cat), but it is rare in cats and somewhat common in dogs. Hemangiosarcoma is suspected anytime there is a mass identified on the spleen. In reality, only about 45% to 65% of splenic masses are hemangiosarcoma. But since splenic masses are usually diagnosed when a dog has blood in the abdomen, those are more likely to be hemangiosarcoma (about 88%). Owners often just see their dog, who has been doing fine, suddenly collapse. It can be terrifying.
I have seen hemangiosarcoma on the heart, liver and skin. But I mainly see them on the spleen. When the spleen is actively bleeding, it creates an emergency situation, where decisions commonly need to be made quickly. Depending on the assessment of the dog who is bleeding, initial treatment usually includes blood work to evaluate how the bleeding has affected red blood cells and clotting ability, X-rays to evaluate potential metastasis to the lungs, and abdominal ultrasound to see exactly where the mass is and if there appears to be numerous tumors.
If there appears to be no additional tumor, surgery is usually presented as the treatment of choice. This surgery is to remove the spleen, and explore the abdomen. The incision for this surgery is similar to one made for a spay; it is just longer. Since incisions heal from side to side, not front to back, the healing from surgery itself is similar to recovery from a spay.
But removing a bleeding tumor is more traumatic to the body than a spay, and requires the dog to replace blood cells, deal with the shock and pain of a more extensive surgery, and cope with the profound impacts a cancer has on the whole body. Dogs can be slow to seem like themselves, but they usually get there in two to three weeks.
Since the one-year survival rate is less than 10%, many people do not elect to do surgery. But some of these masses are not cancer. And some dogs, even with the hemangiosarcoma diagnosed on biopsy, live a long time. This is when I think it’s wonderful if you have a veterinarian you trust to discuss the decisions with.
One exciting new development is the creation and launch of a blood test that can screen for lymphoma and hemangiosarcoma. It catches these cancers early, and may change the landscape of treatment in the future. One third of all canine cancers are one of these two. Please ask us about this the next time you are in for a visit.
Dr. Betty L. Myers is a veterinarian caring for clients at Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.