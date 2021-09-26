ASK THE VETS: How to think about hemangiosarcoma and what to do

CANCER, a terrifying word.

Whether you hear it about yourself, your family or friend, or your pet, it is terrifying. It brings danger and threat to life. It means doctors and medicines, surgeries, radiation. But it also means that change is right in your face, and your world is going to be forever altered.

There are many tumors and cysts that cause no problems. But an actual diagnosis of cancer brings an alteration to the fabric of your life. Often, making decisions in such a time becomes difficult. Having medical professionals you know helps as you face many difficult decisions. It is also true when your pet is faced with cancer.

Hemangiosarcoma is a cancer. It can occur in a number of places—from skin to heart to liver—but more often on the spleen. It is a blood-vessel tumor, so it can metastasize very easily and quickly. As it grows, it reaches a point where it “fractures,” causing internal bleeding. This cancer hides from us because it can be hard to palpate, especially early, it has little to no initial symptoms, and it is very serious.

