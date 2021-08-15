ASK THE VETS: Let's work together keep pets happy and healthy

The 1987 version of the movie “Overboard” starring Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and Roddy McDowall features this quotation: “most of us go through life with blinders on … Knowing only that one little station to which we were born. But now you, madam, on the other hand, had the ... rare privilege of escaping your bonds for just a spell. To see life from an entirely new perspective.”

In 2020, with COVID and all its associated societal changes, this quote has resonated for me often. As a veterinarian, I have had the privilege to practice medicine as it has been practiced for years, and then to have experienced practicing with no human clients inside the clinic, when we’ve had curbside appointments only.

That has given me an opportunity to see how I work from a different perspective, so I would like to share my thoughts with you.

We all go to doctors’ appointments. If you are like me, these are not your favorite things to do. But we go to be and stay healthy.

For the same reason, we take our animals to see the veterinarian. Unfortunately, we cannot explain the reasons for the visit to them. Their experience comes down to: 1) getting ready to go; 2) the car ride; 3) coming in the building—with all its sights, sounds and smells; and 4) the actual visit with the doctor.

