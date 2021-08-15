ASK THE VETS: Let's work together keep pets happy and healthy

The 1987 version of the movie “Overboard” starring Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and Roddy McDowall features this quotation: “most of us go through life with blinders on … Knowing only that one little station to which we were born. But now you, madam, on the other hand, had the ... rare privilege of escaping your bonds for just a spell. To see life from an entirely new perspective.”
In 2020, with COVID and all its associated societal changes, this quote has resonated for me often. As a veterinarian, I have had the privilege to practice medicine as it has been practiced for years, and then to have experienced practicing with no human clients inside the clinic, when we’ve had curbside appointments only.
That has given me an opportunity to see how I work from a different perspective, so I would like to share my thoughts with you.
We all go to doctors’ appointments. If you are like me, these are not your favorite things to do. But we go to be and stay healthy.
For the same reason, we take our animals to see the veterinarian. Unfortunately, we cannot explain the reasons for the visit to them. Their experience comes down to: 1) getting ready to go; 2) the car ride; 3) coming in the building—with all its sights, sounds and smells; and 4) the actual visit with the doctor.
There are many ways to improve the first three experiences (feel free to ask during your next visit). But I would like to focus on what I have learned about the office visit—with and without the owners inside. And I want to start by saying that I’ve missed seeing you guys!
Owners are an invaluable part of the process. You pick up on small details of behavior and changes, long before any veterinarian could. You, far more than me, know when your animal starts to feel better. Your input informs my exams, my thought processes, my diagnostics and my treatment plans. Attentive and informative owners contribute details and impressions that help me define those things. When you are in the room and interacting directly, that part of things runs more smoothly.
But there is another side to the interaction, and it has to do with an animal’s behavior in the rooms. What I do with an animal is scary. The smells are strange; the people are strange; the sounds are strange. By definition, I am going to get uncomfortably close to your animal. I’m going to touch and shine lights on sensitive areas. I’m going to stick needles into them.
And one of my biggest goals in dealing with your animal is to do what I need without frightening them. Veterinarians and veterinary staff have years of training to know how to best accomplish that.
One thing I have appreciated without clients in the room is the freedom to interact with the animals without owners trying to control their pets’ behaviors. As far as I am concerned, all rules are off in the room. I don’t care if animals jump on me; lick me; sniff me; or pee on the floor. That happens. It works best if we handle the dog or cat in the ways we know. I want the dog excited to see me. I want the cats looking for food. That helps me help them. And help you.