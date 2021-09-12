ASK THE VETS: Plan ahead for pets amid a natural disaster

SEPTEMBER is National Preparedness Month. Hurricane Ida should serve as a reminder that natural disasters can strike at any time. Suddenly and with little warning, our lives may become disrupted, transportation may become impeded, and homes may become uninhabitable. It is important to prepare ahead of time for such events and to include our pets in our planning.
Prior to Hurricane Katrina in 2005, emergency shelters rarely accommodated pets. Today, disaster response authorities frequently incorporate family pets into their planning. In fact, the Pet Evacuation and Transportation Standards Act (PETS Act) ensures that any state asking for federal assistance in emergency situations must have plans for accommodating pets and service animals during evacuations.
But there is no guarantee that your particular locality will be able to offer emergency shelter for pets in every circumstance. Disaster planning still needs to start with the pet owner.
Being prepared for the types of emergencies common in your area can be a life-saver to your pet. First and foremost, if you are ordered to evacuate your home, you should plan to take your pets with you. Even anticipated short evacuations can turn into week long absences. Other recommendations include maintaining proper identification on your pets, preparing evacuation kits, and obtaining pertinent medical records from your veterinarian.
In evacuations and natural disasters, it is not uncommon for pets to become separated from their families. Recent rescue efforts have taught us that pets with microchips implanted and properly registered were likely to be returned to their families. Pets in disasters that lack traceable microchip identification are much less likely to return home. Talk to your veterinarian now about this important part of emergency preparedness. If your pet already has a microchip implanted, you can also ask your veterinarian to check the national registry to be sure your contact information is up to date.
The American Veterinary Medical Association has developed resources to help both pet owners and government officials in planning for natural disasters. The association has provided free access to their materials through www.avma.org/disaster/.
As an example of the useful information, the AVMA recommends the following items be assembled as a small animal evacuation kit:
• 2-week supply of food (dry & canned)
• 2-week supply of water in plastic gallon jugs
• Batteries (flashlight, radio)
• Cage/carrier (for each animal, labeled with your contact information)
• Can opener (manual)
• Cat/wildlife gloves
• Copies of veterinary records and proof of ownership
• Emergency contact list
• Familiar items to make pets feel comfortable (favorite toys, treats, blankets)
• First aid kit
• Flashlight
• Instructions for diet and medications, including amount, frequency, and how to get refills
• Leash, collar, harness (for each animal)
• Litter, litter pan, litter scoop
• Maps of local area and alternate evacuation routes (in case of road closures)
• Muzzles (dog or cat)
• Newspaper (bedding, litter)
• No-spill food and water dishes
• Paper towels
• Radio (solar and battery operated)
• Spoon (for canned food)
• Stakes and tie-outs
• Trash bags
The free “Saving the Whole Family” guide, available on the AVMA web page, also include suggestions for horses and livestock, supply lists for animal first aid kits, transportation tips for evacuating exotic pet species, and a wealth of additional information designed for the general public.
The “AVMA Disaster Preparedness and Response Guide” is geared more toward emergency planners. It includes model emergency plans and detailed fact sheets for earthquakes, floods, thunderstorms, fires, tornadoes, winter storms, extreme heat, volcano, tsunami, hurricane, and hazardous materials accidents. There is also basic information on animal handling and disease control that should be part of the training for emergency response personnel.
Veterinarians take an oath to protect not only the well-being of animals, but also the public health. Veterinarians from around the county, both in official capacities and as volunteers, prepare for and contribute to the evacuation and recovery efforts for both people and animals.
But the successfulness of their efforts often rests in the hands of responsible pet owners and farmers. Please take the time to be sure you are ready for the next time the earth shakes, the winds blow, the flood waters rise, or the terrorists attack. Your pets will be glad you did.
Dr. Michael J. Watts owns and operates Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.