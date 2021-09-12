ASK THE VETS: Plan ahead for pets amid a natural disaster

In evacuations and natural disasters, it is not uncommon for pets to become separated from their families. Recent rescue efforts have taught us that pets with microchips implanted and properly registered were likely to be returned to their families. Pets in disasters that lack traceable microchip identification are much less likely to return home. Talk to your veterinarian now about this important part of emergency preparedness. If your pet already has a microchip implanted, you can also ask your veterinarian to check the national registry to be sure your contact information is up to date.