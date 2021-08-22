ASK THE VETS: Play it safe and keep your pet pain-free

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Leptospirosis vaccine is considered a noncore inoculation. That means that not all dogs need to receive it. But vaccination should be considered for dogs potentially exposed to wildlife or livestock urine and dogs exposed to natural water sources, particularly in the warmer months. The type and frequency of leptospirosis varies geographically, but we see this illness in all parts of Virginia.

Do pets need to be given pain medication after surgery?

If you love your pet, then absolutely. Decades ago, veterinarians were taught that dogs’ and cats’ nervous systems must function differently than those of people. After all, a pet will seemingly recover from surgery in a day or two, when it would take a person a week or more. Now we know that logic was flawed.

In nature, if an animal shows outward sign of injury or illness, it becomes a target for predators. Dogs and cats have deep instincts to hide their pain from you and me. But that does not mean they are not feeling the same terrible pain that we would under the same circumstances.