ASK THE VETS: Play it safe and keep your pet pain-free

What is Leptospirosis? Can I catch it from my pet? Is it preventable?
Leptospirosis is a species of bacteria that is passed in the urine of infected animals and can live in natural water sources, especially in warmer weather. Infection can cause kidney failure, liver failure, bleeding problems, gastrointestinal symptoms, and other ailments.
Leptospirosis is considered a zoonotic disease, meaning that it can pass to people. Most people who are infected get the illness through exposure to contaminated bodies of water. But exposure to infected pets is another important means of infection.
There is a vaccine against leptospirosis for dogs. Some vaccines are only against two strains of the bacteria, ones that were most prevalent three decades ago. Modern vaccines have four strains, incorporating two of the more common types infecting dogs more recently. There are no vaccines against all possible strains of leptospirosis infection.
Vaccination against leptospirosis is not 100 percent protective against the disease, even for strains covered by the vaccine. But a vaccinated dog is less likely to die and is less likely to shed infectious bacteria in its urine.
Lower-quality vaccines are known for having high reaction rates, mostly due to extraneous proteins and harsh adjuvants. Higher-quality vaccines are available that use ultra-purification methods to nearly eliminate non-essential proteins; they use gentle, plant-based adjuvants.
Leptospirosis vaccine is considered a noncore inoculation. That means that not all dogs need to receive it. But vaccination should be considered for dogs potentially exposed to wildlife or livestock urine and dogs exposed to natural water sources, particularly in the warmer months. The type and frequency of leptospirosis varies geographically, but we see this illness in all parts of Virginia.
Do pets need to be given pain medication after surgery?
If you love your pet, then absolutely. Decades ago, veterinarians were taught that dogs’ and cats’ nervous systems must function differently than those of people. After all, a pet will seemingly recover from surgery in a day or two, when it would take a person a week or more. Now we know that logic was flawed.
In nature, if an animal shows outward sign of injury or illness, it becomes a target for predators. Dogs and cats have deep instincts to hide their pain from you and me. But that does not mean they are not feeling the same terrible pain that we would under the same circumstances.
Study after study over the past 20 years has clearly demonstrated that animals feel pain in similar quality and intensity as people. By measuring objective criteria, including adrenaline hormone levels, blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory changes and weight bearing on injured limbs, researchers have consistently documented pets’ biological responses to pain.
When a surgical anesthetic wears off, so does the pain control. What type of pain medication would you want after a hysterectomy (spay) or a castration (neuter)? How many days of pain pills would you want to bring home? If you have an infected tooth extracted, wouldn’t you want to have your mouth numbed with a local anesthetic?
If we know your pet will experience the same sensations, shouldn’t we treat them the same way?
If your pet needs to have a spay, neuter or any other surgical procedure, please discuss pain-control protocols with your veterinarian. The pain-control plan should be appropriate for the procedure. Ask yourself what you would want yourself for the same procedure. Unless you are completely sure there is no pain, you should assume there could be. Your pet depends on you.
Dr. Michael J. Watts operates Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.