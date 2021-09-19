ASK THE VETS: Regular tests help our pets live longer, healthier

WHILE October is National Pet Wellness Month, older pets get to celebrate a little early. September marks Senior Pet Wellness Month!

Pet life expectancy has doubled in the past 50 years, due in large part to vast improvements in nutrition and the development of vaccines against common diseases. I firmly believe that modern veterinary medicine holds the keys for adding significantly more quality time to pets’ lives. One of the keys is early detection programs for senior pets.

The purpose of a senior early detection program is to diagnose medical conditions as early as possible. Almost every pet will develop at least one serious condition in their senior years. Our chance of successfully and economically addressing a problem depends directly on how early we catch it.

Most people understand this concept from their own medical care. Cholesterol screening can lead to treatments that prevent heart attacks. Regular mammograms, colonoscopy, and prostate evaluations can catch cancer in very early, treatable stages. Thanks in large part to the success of routine screening, people are living longer, healthier lives than ever before.