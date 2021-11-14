ASK THE VETS: Trust your vet to help sift scientific fact from unreliable fare

With so much conflicting information out there, how can I know what to believe?

The best answer that I can give you is to speak with your pet’s veterinarian before making decisions about diet, nutrition supplements, treats, medicationso r anything affecting the health of your pet. We have special training in evaluating scientific evidence, we subscribe to veterinary journals, and we attend lectures by those doing actual animal health research.

According to the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, there are six levels of scientific evidence. Level 1a is “evidence obtained from meta-analyses of randomized clinical trials.” That means good statistical analysis of multiple well-designed trials that reinforce the reliability of the data. That is the best level of evidence, but sometimes this level of certainty is not available. In those cases, veterinarians rely on levels with declining levels of certainty.

Level 1b is “scientific evidence obtained from at least one randomized clinical trial.” In this kind of prospective study, neither the pet owners nor the researchers know whether a particular pet has been assigned into a placebo group or an active test group. Even a single well-designed study can help veterinarians guide recommendations until further study can be undertaken.

