ASK THE VETS: Trust your vet to help sift scientific fact from unreliable fare

With so much conflicting information out there, how can I know what to believe?
The best answer that I can give you is to speak with your pet’s veterinarian before making decisions about diet, nutrition supplements, treats, medicationso r anything affecting the health of your pet. We have special training in evaluating scientific evidence, we subscribe to veterinary journals, and we attend lectures by those doing actual animal health research.
According to the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, there are six levels of scientific evidence. Level 1a is “evidence obtained from meta-analyses of randomized clinical trials.” That means good statistical analysis of multiple well-designed trials that reinforce the reliability of the data. That is the best level of evidence, but sometimes this level of certainty is not available. In those cases, veterinarians rely on levels with declining levels of certainty.
Level 1b is “scientific evidence obtained from at least one randomized clinical trial.” In this kind of prospective study, neither the pet owners nor the researchers know whether a particular pet has been assigned into a placebo group or an active test group. Even a single well-designed study can help veterinarians guide recommendations until further study can be undertaken.
Level 2a and level 2b scientific evidence is “obtained from at least one well-designed, non-randomized controlled prospective study” or “obtained from at least one well-designed, quasi-experimental study,” respectively. These studies may have some confounding variables that make their results less reliable, but they still help us guide our medical though process – especially when more certain evidence is not available.
Level 3 evidence is “obtained from well-designed observational studies, such as comparative studies, correlation study or case-control studies.” Reports in this category can be interesting and informative, but caution must always be used before relying on them completely. Unfortunately, many studies in this category are sensationally reported in the media or online. Often, I find people who are willing to make major decisions about their pets based on a single study of this variety. I also find that this type of study is prone to multiple potential confounding variables. Veterinarians have the education and experience to place this type of evidence in its proper context.
Level 4 evidence is “obtained from documents or opinions of experts committees and/or clinical experiences of renowned opinion leaders.” In scientific circles, the well-informed opinion of actual experts is still given some value. Unfortunately, many pet owners commonly make one of two errors regarding this level of evidence. The first error is being too fast to disregard the well-informed advice of panels of veterinary experts. The second error is accepting unfounded opinions of self-appointed online “experts” as reaching this level of evidence. This second error is especially tempting when combined with a report of level 3 evidence.
Please note that there is no category for spending time on Google. Just because someone says something online doesn’t mean it reaches the level of sound science.
But if you know how to critically evaluate scientific literature, Google can help you find sources that fit into the categories we listed above. My advice is to prepare for your veterinary visit by spending some time reviewing the available information online. Print out anything that you have questions about or would like to discuss.
Then, most importantly, please listen closely to what your veterinarian has to say about the matter. We want to be your partner is separating real scientific evidence from inaccurate or incomplete information.
Dr. Michael J. Watts owns and operates Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care
in Amissville.