ASK THE VETS: When toxins are not the problem

Foreign bodies can be just as dangerous. They typically cause a problem just by their very presence in the body. They can get caught in the throat on the way down to the stomach. They can stop in the stomach. They can wind into the small intestine. Depending on what the foreign body is, they can pleat up the intestines, they can block the flow of the guts, they can cause the intestines to twist up. In a worst-case scenario, they can damage or even destroy parts of the intestines. These are often – not always – surgical cases.

Foreign body surgeries that spring right to mind for me—the gravel taken from one dog’s stomach (about five pounds) which had bacon grease poured on it; the stomach full of unbelievably sharp carpet tacks a terrier thought looked tasty; the cat who had broken into her owner’s sewing box and eaten pins and ribbon. Recently, another veterinarian in another state removed 8 pounds of hair ties from a dog’s stomach.