ASK THE VETS: Your pet ate something odd? Call the vet!

What common items are poisonous to dogs and cats?

During the past few weeks, I have treated a number of difficult cases where common household plants and products have led to severe toxicity in pets. The well-meaning pet owners were not aware of the dangers until it was too late. This list is comprised of some of the more common and deadly toxins found in the home.

Flea and tick products—Cats are extremely sensitive to pesticides. The most deadly to our feline friends is permethrin, a compound commonly found in retail flea products designed for dogs. As I write this column, I have a hospitalized cat in a medically induced coma as a treatment for permethrin toxicity. This cat was exposed when two dogs in the household were treated with a product that was nearly 45% permethrin. Poor little kitty was exposed when sleeping with the dogs.

I have treated many cats and even a few small dogs with severe poisoning from this deadly chemical. Sadly, several have died. Often unsuspecting owners were trying to save money by purchasing over the counter flea products from retail stores. Not realizing the danger, they applied a small amount of their dog’s flea product to the cat. Please, please consult your veterinarian before using any pesticide on your pet.