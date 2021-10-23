ASK THE VETS:

Q: Now that the weather is cooling down, why does my veterinarian want me to keep going with my pet’s parasite medications all winter?
A: In Virginia, veterinarians commonly recommend parasite prevention products for heartworms, fleas, ticks, roundworms, hookworms, and sometimes whipworms, ear mites, or other parasites. Which types of parasite preventives depends on your pet’s lifestyle and other risk factors. However, almost universally, veterinarians recommend NOT stopping the prevention in the colder weather months. There are several good reasons for this recommendation. Let’s take each type of parasite individually:
Heartworms—Heartworms are transmitted by mosquito bites and mosquitos definitely decline during the winter months, as do their ability to successfully transmit heartworm infections. However, heartworm preventives don’t really prevent infection. Actually, they treat larval infections once a month. So, December’s dose actually reaches back into the late days of October. If a dose was ever missed or given late, the larval infection may have matured beyond a level that one dose will reliably kill. In those cases, repeated monthly doses may still eliminate them. Stopping in the winter gives any missed larvae a chance to grow for three or four more months to a point where stronger, more expensive treatments may become necessary or damage to your pet’s health becomes inevitable.
Intestinal parasites—Most heartworm prevention also covers some intestinal worms. The eggs for these worms live in the soil, the feces of other animals, and/or a vector host. It is quite common for my patients to be infected with intestinal parasites in the winter months—and to shed eggs that will contaminate the backyard soil for years! Continuing the preventive through the winter reduces these risks.
Ticks—There are four species of ticks in Virginia. Their lifecycles overlap and there is no month that is safe from these disease-causing creatures. In general, the winter months bring smaller numbers of ticks but they are often the ones more likely to transmit disease. If you need convincing, follow any veterinarian for a day in the middle of January and I promise they will show you ticks on at least one patient.
Fleas—These critters are very good at establishing populations close to or inside our homes. They come in on rodents or other vectors and end up on our pets. In addition, the several day snaps of warmer weather that come unannounced throughout the winter cause these bugs to return with a vengeance. By the time most pet owners see fleas, they have already been there for three months or more. You won’t see the eggs, larvae, and pupae deep in your carpets or in the beds where your pets sleep. Yet, sure enough they make up 95% of the population of any flea infestation—and they’re very difficult to kill off. Therefore, it’s important to build a barrier around all your pets that won’t give fleas a chance to get established.
There are two more practical reasons to continue through the winter. First, if you purchase your preventives through your veterinarian, the manufacturers will back their products when given all year. That means that if your dog gets roundworms, your cat gets fleas, or, God forbid, they are infected with heartworms, the company will pay to treat your pet! If you have stopped the doses over the winter you give up this valuable insurance policy.
Finally, parasites in a given area can develop resistance to compounds that should kill them. One of the best ways to accelerate resistance is to expose parasite populations to low doses of the chemicals without killing them. If a topical parasite product kills fleas or ticks for thirty days, the compound doesn’t just vanish after a month. It gradually reduces concentration over the month until it reaches a level that no longer reliably kills the bugs. Then it gradually dissipates even more—sometimes for as long as sixty or ninety days. By failing to repeat a dose at the proper intervals all year, you are exposing parasites in your pet’s environment to residual levels of the medication that won’t kill them, but could help them build resistance for next summer.
Dr. Michael J. Watts owns and operates Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.