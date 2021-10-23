ASK THE VETS:

Intestinal parasites—Most heartworm prevention also covers some intestinal worms. The eggs for these worms live in the soil, the feces of other animals, and/or a vector host. It is quite common for my patients to be infected with intestinal parasites in the winter months—and to shed eggs that will contaminate the backyard soil for years! Continuing the preventive through the winter reduces these risks.

Ticks—There are four species of ticks in Virginia. Their lifecycles overlap and there is no month that is safe from these disease-causing creatures. In general, the winter months bring smaller numbers of ticks but they are often the ones more likely to transmit disease. If you need convincing, follow any veterinarian for a day in the middle of January and I promise they will show you ticks on at least one patient.

Fleas—These critters are very good at establishing populations close to or inside our homes. They come in on rodents or other vectors and end up on our pets. In addition, the several day snaps of warmer weather that come unannounced throughout the winter cause these bugs to return with a vengeance. By the time most pet owners see fleas, they have already been there for three months or more. You won’t see the eggs, larvae, and pupae deep in your carpets or in the beds where your pets sleep. Yet, sure enough they make up 95% of the population of any flea infestation—and they’re very difficult to kill off. Therefore, it’s important to build a barrier around all your pets that won’t give fleas a chance to get established.