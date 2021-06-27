DONNIE JOHNSTON: U.S. needs a holiday to honor Americans Indians

Those who would not surrender were hunted like animals, driven into the mountains and separated from their people. They were outcasts in their own land.

There was one alternative to Indian extermination—make the red man white. To this end, Indian children were forcibly taken from their parents and shipped to schools in the East, where they could become “civilized.”

The Great Father in Washington promised the tribes many things, but he almost never lived up to his word. Reservations became smaller and smaller as more and more white men claimed ownership to tribal lands.

Some, like Sitting Bull, Crazy Horse, Cochise and Geronimo, decided to fight. They were overwhelmed by white numbers and deep down they likely knew they could never win, but they felt it nobler to die in battle than to see their way of life taken from them.

So it was that on this day 145 years ago the Sioux and the Cheyenne turned what likely would have been an tribal village massacre into a great military victory for all Native Americans.

The victory, of course, was short-lived and the army once again hunted down the Native Americans. Some of Sitting Bull’s people escaped to Canada, but in the end most were herded like animals onto the Pine Ridge Reservation at Wounded Knee, S.D.