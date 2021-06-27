DONNIE JOHNSTON: U.S. needs a holiday to honor Americans Indians

THIS country should have a national holiday to honor Native Americans and I, with Indian blood running through my veins, propose June 26.
On that day in 1876, Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull led the Lakota Sioux people to a great victory over George Armstrong Custer and the 7th Cavalry during the Battle of Little Big Horn. It was a glorious day for the Sioux and all tribes, a victory over the white eyes who came to steal the land and kill the Indians. It should be remembered for all time and commemorated annually.
Native American victories were few and far between. In most cases, the tribes were outmanned, outgunned and often the victim of cowardly sneak attacks by the U.S. Army.
At Sand Creek in Colorado, for example, cavalry attacked a village at dawn with cannon fire and charges among the tepees. Old men, women and children (all documented) were slaughtered. Only a few survived.
A soldier “captured” two Indian toddlers and asked his superior what to do with them. The officer replied, “Nits make lice.” Both children were shot in the head.
Custer had similar plans at the Little Big Horn. One detachment was supposed to storm the village there and kill all that got in their way, but the Lakota discovered the plan and set a trap of their own. Custer fell right into it and a massacre ensued.
Many scalps were taken that day following many acts of Lakota bravery. It was indeed a great victory.
Incidentally, the custom of taking scalps was one invented by the white man. During the French and Indian War, the British paid Native Americans to kill Frenchmen. But proof of a kill was required, so the English would only pay if the warriors brought in a white scalp. That custom gradually moved westward to the Plains Indians.
To say that the American Indians were treated badly is an understatement. The land you stand on at this moment was stolen from them. In fact, the Plains Indians had a saying: “All white men are thieves; some are just bigger thieves than others.”
The U.S. Army had a well-known saying, too: “The only good Indian is a dead Indian.” Sand Creek would prove that this was indeed U.S. government policy.
Many in Washington felt that extermination was the only answer to the “Indian problem.” The army did all it could to carry out that policy.
The Cherokee were taken from their land and herded like cattle on a deadly trek to what is now Oklahoma. They were promised that land for “as long as the winds blow and the grass grows.”
The winds stopped blowing and the grass stopped growing when oil was discovered in Indian Territory and the Cherokee and other tribes from the north and west were herded onto tiny reservations that were unfit for cultivation and where there was no game to hunt.
Those who would not surrender were hunted like animals, driven into the mountains and separated from their people. They were outcasts in their own land.
There was one alternative to Indian extermination—make the red man white. To this end, Indian children were forcibly taken from their parents and shipped to schools in the East, where they could become “civilized.”
The Great Father in Washington promised the tribes many things, but he almost never lived up to his word. Reservations became smaller and smaller as more and more white men claimed ownership to tribal lands.
Some, like Sitting Bull, Crazy Horse, Cochise and Geronimo, decided to fight. They were overwhelmed by white numbers and deep down they likely knew they could never win, but they felt it nobler to die in battle than to see their way of life taken from them.
So it was that on this day 145 years ago the Sioux and the Cheyenne turned what likely would have been an tribal village massacre into a great military victory for all Native Americans.
The victory, of course, was short-lived and the army once again hunted down the Native Americans. Some of Sitting Bull’s people escaped to Canada, but in the end most were herded like animals onto the Pine Ridge Reservation at Wounded Knee, S.D.
Here in 1890, in the final “battle” of the Indian Wars, the army massacred almost 300 Native Americans. Nearly half of the victims were women and children.
What of Sitting Bull? He was shot dead by authorities at the Standing Rock Reservation.
So today—and every June 26 going forward—we should commemorate this brave warrior and the Lakota victory along the Little Big Horn River.
Little Big Horn Day should be a national holiday and a statue of Sitting Bull should be placed in front of the U.S. Capitol.
In addition, you could give us our land back and return to Europe, Africa and Asia. Then we could tear down all the white man’s statues and build our own.
Columnist Donnie Johnston lives in Culpeper County. Email him at djohn40330@aol.com.