Forgotten Felines for week of Oct. 11, 2020

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, are up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt one of their cats, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
Please join Forgotten Felines of Culpeper on Oct. 15-18 for the Crafts’ Meow, virtual edition. Details on our Facebook page!
Forrester, male, DSH gray tabby, 3 months old
Levi, male, DSH gray tabby, 3 months
Stepfon, male, DSH, white and orange, 3 months
Tadpole, male, DSH orange/buff tabby, 4 months
